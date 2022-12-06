ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

SUNY appoints former Secretary of Education John B. King, Jr. as Chancellor

By George Gandy
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLCdR_0jZ3ZgWu00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The SUNY Board of Trustees announced on Monday the appointment of John B. King Jr. as the 15th chancellor of SUNY.

The board approved his appointment on Monday and will replace interim chancellor Deborah F. Stanley — the former president of SUNY Oswego.

“As we work to continue to transform SUNY to meet the needs of the next generation of students and New York’s economy, we need a leader who understands how to balance striving for both excellence and equity. John King has a proven record of doing both,” said Dr. Merryl Tisch, the chairman of SUNY.

King is the president of The Education Trust — an organization that promotes high academic achievement for K-12 students and students in higher education. He was appointed as the state education commissioner for New York in 2011 before serving as the Secretary of Education under former President Barack Obama.

Chancellor King was also elected to serve on the Harvard University Board of Overseers in 2019, is a vice chair of the Board of the American Museum of Natural History, and is a board member of the Robin Hood Foundation, the Century Foundation, and MDRC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

New SUNY chancellor shares his goals for the coming year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– New York’s new SUNY chancellor will be taking over in the new year. One area John King said he’s focused on, is the role SUNY can play in economic development throughout the state. “You think about Nanotech in the Albany region in about Micron coming to the Syracuse region. You think about […]
NEW YORK STATE
News Channel 34

NY hospitals seeing staffing shortages

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Lawmakers and health care leaders gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday, saying that a shortage of nursing home staff is negatively impacting hospitals that are short staffed themselves. Dr. Dennis McKenna, President of Albany Medical Center, said this is effecting his hospital. “At Albany Medical Center hospital today there’s between 50 and 75 […]
ALBANY, NY
News Channel 34

Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges and prompting his lawyers to say it was tragic that the case was ever brought. Judge J. Paul Oetken in a written opinion said prosecutors […]
News Channel 34

New York cracking down on unwanted telemarketing calls

NEW YORK (WWTI) – A new law aims to make it easier for New Yorkers to put unwanted telemarketing calls on silent. Governor Hochul signed a bill on Tuesday requiring telemarketers to give customers the option to be added tot he company’s do-not-call list at the beginning of certain calls. “We are dialing up our […]
NEW YORK STATE
News Channel 34

Report: New Yorkers rank low overall for ‘holiday cheer’

NEW YORK (WWTI) – For the fifth year in a row Century Link has uncovered which states have the most Christmas spirit. In the Century Link report, Christmas spirit was measured with custom-weighted percentages. The report also used Pollfish to survey 1,000 Americans on attitudes and habits around celebrating Christmas, with data gathered in September […]
WISCONSIN STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy