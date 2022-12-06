ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Two women wanted for stealing over $6,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Fort Myers

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the duo suspected of stealing over $6,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Fort Myers.

The women in the photos entered the store located at 9370 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway at around 4:49 p.m. Friday, November 18.

They grabbed a white shopping basket, loaded it with fragrances, and then ran out of the store without paying, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The first woman is seen wearing a light pink jacket with matching sweatpants, sandals, and a medical-style face mask and has long black hair. The second woman is seen wearing a white sweater, white sweatpants, white shoes, and a medical-style face mask, with long black hair in tight braids.

The amount lost totaled approximately $6,033.00.

If you have any information regarding any of the women, please contact Detective Werbalis at 239-321-8244, [email protected], or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online.

