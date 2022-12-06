Read full article on original website
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show From H-E-B Center In Cedar Park, TX. (12/7/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas for the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is the return of the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, as well as The Acclaimed vs. FTR for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Preview For This Week (12/9/2022): Cedar Park, TX.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW (12/9/2022) * Orange Cassidy (C) vs. TBA (All-Atlantic Title) Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com on Friday night, December 9, 2022 for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Cedar Park, TX.
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa On AEW Star Saying He Is A Fan Of The Bloodline Member
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with Josh Martinez on the “Superstar Crossover” podcast on topics such as how it's cool that top All Elite Wrestling Star "Absolute" Ricky Starks is a fan of his as he knows who Starks is and he is also a fan of Ricky's mic work.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The tapings took place immediately after last night's AEW Dynamite and featured AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Trent Seven in the main event. Below are...
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Spoilers For 12/12 Episode Of Weekly YouTube Series
Next week's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is "in the can." Along with the live two-hour Dynamite on TBS show from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas on Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling also taped matches and segments for next week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Featured below are...
rajah.com
AEW Winter Is Coming Preview (12/14/2022): Updated Lineup For Next Week's Show
On this week's AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night, Ricky Starks emerged victorious in the fourth annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, earning an AEW Championship showdown against reigning title-holder MJF on next week's special annual themed show. Additionally, AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming next week will also feature The Elite...
rajah.com
Another Title Match Made Official For ROH's Final Battle PPV
All Elite Wrestling announced during this past Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite that current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brent Tate and Brandon Tate) will be defending their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) at ROH's Final Battle PPV Event.
rajah.com
Sonjay Dutt Reveals Satnam Singh Is Close To Wrestling His First Singles Match In AEW
Former WWE producer and current All Elite Wrestling Star Sonjay Dutt appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, where he talked about a number of topics such as how they are getting real close in having Satnam Singh compete in his first-ever Singles Match in AEW. Sonjay Dutt said:
rajah.com
Tony Khan Explains Situation Involving William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
-- Current AEW personality William Regal has been in the news lately with reports indicating that he is headed back to WWE at the end of the year. This led to some confusion regarding his contractual status as Regal only joined AEW this past spring after getting released by WWE. AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke to the media and cleared up Regal's situation, revealing that Regal approached him and requested that another option year on his existing contract not be picked up as he had wishes to rejoin WWE and work with his son. Khan then alluded to the timing of the ask coinciding with his mother's health issues and he didn't want to stand in the way of two family members who wanted to work together. Khan also added that under the terms agreed to by both sides, Regal won't be appearing on WWE TV next year, and instead will focus on coaching talent.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Episode, Draws Fourth-Lowest Total Audience Of The Year
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS was able to draw a total of 840,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.29 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 3.44% from last week’s 870,000 viewers. Last Wednesday's rating of 0.29 is up 11.53%...
rajah.com
Shazza McKenzie Says Maven Is Her "Favorite Wrestler Of All-Time"
During her recent chat with Fightful, former AEW and NXT competitor Shazza McKenzie discussed her "absolute favorite wrestler of all time." Check out the comments from Shazza below. On her "favorite wrestler":. So if you don’t know, Maven is my absolute favorite wrestler of all time. Like, do you know...
rajah.com
Saraya Talks About William Regal Leaving AEW, Returning To WWE: "We Know Why"
Saraya knows what is going on with William Regal. As noted, the Blackpool Combat Club leader is rumored to be parting ways with All Elite Wrestling for a return to World Wrestling Entertainment. During a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K., the former WWE Superstar known as Paige...
rajah.com
Josh Woods Talks Being Released By WWE NXT And Ending Up In ROH
Former ROH Pure Champion and AEW Star Josh Woods appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he was barely two years in pro wrestling when he got released from WWE NXT in 2016 as well as how he had never done the Indies prior to WWE NXT, so he had no idea what that was, but he ended up having a tryout in ROH and getting signed by them and it really brought back his love of wrestling.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks The House Of Black’s Recent Return To AEW TV
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the House of Black's recent return to AEW TV and how the AEW fans gave the group a standing ovation for laying waste to everyone in the ringside area.
rajah.com
AEW Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming Events In El Paso & San Francisco
A pair of AEW pre-sales are firing up on Thursday. AEW fans can grab early tickets to the February 8, 2023 Dynamite taping at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas by using the code: LOSGLR5. To get your hands on tickets to AEW Revolution on March 5th,...
rajah.com
Shane Taylor Says Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV Is Chance For His "Jay-Z Moment"
"Allow me to reintroduce myself ..." The former ROH Television Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Knockouts and 3 Counts podcast for an interview promoting Saturday's ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, where he is scheduled to team up with JD Griffey to take on the "Swerve in our Glory" duo of Shane "Swerve" Strickland and Keith Lee.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Sounds Off On Epic Promo Segment With MJF On This Week's AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks is an "Absolute" promo champion. The former FTW Champion and number one contender to the AEW World Championship spoke about his verbal style during a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote next week's AEW Winter Is Coming special event, where he challenges MJF for the title. Featured below...
rajah.com
WWE News: NXT Deadline Kickoff Panel, Classic HIAC Match (Video)
-- The NXT Deadline kickoff show panel has been revealed. Before NXT Deadline goes live on Peacock and the WWE Network, McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts and Denise Salcedo will discuss every match on the card, beginning at at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
rajah.com
Cary Silkin Says He Will Have To Miss ROH FInal Battle, Shares Retro Event Card (Photo)
ROH FInal Battle (12/10) ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena. ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta. ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson. ROH World Six-Man Championship: Dalton Castle...
rajah.com
PWG Announces The Fourteenth Participant Of Their 2023 BOLA Tournament
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently announced that top All Elite Wrestling Star and the current ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia is the fourteenth participant of the promotion's 2023 BOLA Event. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles PPV Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 7th and Sunday, January 8th from inside the Globe in Los Angeles, California.
