1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dawson-Forsyth County (Dawson-Forsyth County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dawson-Forsyth County. The accident happened near a retailer of golf carts along Ga. 53 East. at around 4 p.m. Police confirmed that One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspected carjackers arrested after running off into Gwinnett woods for hours
DULUTH, Ga. — Police arrested two men accused of carjacking Wednesday after an officer spotted them in a car that was reported stolen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson a stolen car was spotted in the area of...
Dash cam video shows DUI driver crash into Georgia Southern dorm
Statesboro Police Department dash camera video shows the moment an officer responded to a car that crashed into a dorm. The video appears to show the car on fire.
Canton man charged with dogfighting
CANTON, Ga. - A Cherokee County man is behind bars, accused of dogfighting. The county marshal’s office arrested Randall Larry Thaxton on Tuesday at his home on Union Hill Road in Canton. The marshal’s office says it all began with a welfare check on animals at his home.
GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville
A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in DeKalb County hit-and-run crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night a local intersection. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly collision happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Parkway. Police arriving at the scene found...
21-Year-Old Landon Brock Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Statesboro (Statesboro, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Statesboro. The accident happened at Georgia Southern University's Centennial Place Dormitories. A dark Chevrolet Impala, driven by Landon Brock, 21, of Commerce, Georgia was traveling at high speed down Chandler Road.
Gwinnett County, Duluth officers team up in taser arrest during traffic stop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop turned into a taser arrest when an officer jumped in to help a fellow struggling officer. A Gwinnett County Police officer was conducting a traffic stop on Pleasant Hill Road. An officer from Duluth stepped in to back him up. In the body...
Georgia teen arrested after assaulting three victims during break-in, deputies say
Georgia teen charged with breaking into home, assaulting three victims, deputies say Investigators said just before 11 p.m. Friday, while the victims were asleep, 17-year-old Joseph Salazar illegally entered the home. A 17-year-old was charged after deputies say he broke into a home and assaulted three victims Friday. Hall County...
Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
Divorce attorney shot and killed; law firm set on fire
A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire. Lawrenceville police apprehended the suspect near the crime scene.
Cleveland Man Arrested for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Other Charges
On Sunday, December 4th, at approximately 01:15am Cleveland Police Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a physical assault with weapons at 223 Bryant St. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a press release, upon arrival, officers conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck that was attempting to leave the apartment complex, whose description had been provided by witnesses. The driver of the pickup truck was detained, and Officers located a male victim who had sustained significant injuries to his body in the bed area of the truck.
Man charged with murdering ex-wife's divorce attorney, burning office
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The family of a Gwinnett County attorney told FOX 5 Atlanta they're grieving after he was discovered murdered Wednesday afternoon inside a business in Lawrenceville. Loved ones gathered at the law office of Doug Lewis, who family said was found in a burnt office on Stone Mountain...
MPD Reports: Warrant attempts; calls to find missing boyfriends; damage to property
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious person...
I-95 Northbound shut down following crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped in the crash and multiple people were pulled from the cars. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.
1 driver killed, 1 driver hospitalized in I-285 head-on collision
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Investigators with the Dunwoody Police Department are looking into a fatal car crash that took place on I-285 eastbound at North Peachtree Road early Saturday morning. Around 2:14 a.m. officers found the black Jeep Cherokee and red Honda minivan that collided on the roadway. Both vehicles took...
1 shot, killed after altercation in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff says
CONYERS, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in Conyers early Sunday morning, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff. Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Lane. "It is said to have been an altercation prior to...
