ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Canton man charged with dogfighting

CANTON, Ga. - A Cherokee County man is behind bars, accused of dogfighting. The county marshal’s office arrested Randall Larry Thaxton on Tuesday at his home on Union Hill Road in Canton. The marshal’s office says it all began with a welfare check on animals at his home.
CANTON, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville

A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in DeKalb County hit-and-run crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night a local intersection. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly collision happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Parkway. Police arriving at the scene found...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
truecrimedaily

Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Arrested for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Other Charges

On Sunday, December 4th, at approximately 01:15am Cleveland Police Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a physical assault with weapons at 223 Bryant St. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a press release, upon arrival, officers conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck that was attempting to leave the apartment complex, whose description had been provided by witnesses. The driver of the pickup truck was detained, and Officers located a male victim who had sustained significant injuries to his body in the bed area of the truck.
CLEVELAND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with murdering ex-wife's divorce attorney, burning office

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The family of a Gwinnett County attorney told FOX 5 Atlanta they're grieving after he was discovered murdered Wednesday afternoon inside a business in Lawrenceville. Loved ones gathered at the law office of Doug Lewis, who family said was found in a burnt office on Stone Mountain...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

I-95 Northbound shut down following crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped in the crash and multiple people were pulled from the cars. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 driver killed, 1 driver hospitalized in I-285 head-on collision

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Investigators with the Dunwoody Police Department are looking into a fatal car crash that took place on I-285 eastbound at North Peachtree Road early Saturday morning. Around 2:14 a.m. officers found the black Jeep Cherokee and red Honda minivan that collided on the roadway. Both vehicles took...
DUNWOODY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy