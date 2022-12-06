ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix: 'Dahmer' passes 1B hour viewership milestone

By Karen Butler
 2 days ago

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has officially surpassed 1 billion hours viewed since its streaming release on Sept. 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Qk2p_0jZ3YqDZ00
Evan Peters played serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which has gotten more than 1 billion hours viewed since Sept. 21. Photo courtesy of Netflix

The fact-based drama about the infamous titular serial killer, who admitted to killing 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991, is the first chapter in an anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Two more seasons of Monster following other monstrous figures have already been ordered at Netflix.

Dahmer was killed by a fellow inmate in prison in 1994 when he was 34 years old.

He is played in Monster by Evan Peters , who frequently worked with Murphy on his American Horror Story anthology.

Dahmer co-starred Richard Jenkins , Molly Ringwald , Michael Learned and Niecy Nash.

Comments / 46

Ironwalker
2d ago

Cannibalism is still practiced in numerous countries around the world...inc...4 countries in Africa ..and most predominantly in Haiti....Google it . and don't kill the messenger. 👊

Reply(2)
7
Fortitudo et Macto
2d ago

What could humanity accomplish if it had 1 billion hours of thoughtful productivity in exchange for watching Netflix.. 🤔

Reply(1)
6
