Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Life without parole for Cass County escapee
44-year-old Charles Spraberry entered a plea of “guilty” for the murder of John Thomas and Jennifer Archer, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, assault causing bodily injury, assault on a public servant, and escape with a deadly weapon. Spraberry was being held in...
Suspect arrested in Sunday shooting
22-year-old Daevion Williams was arrested today in connection with the murder of Joseph Ross. Ross was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning and was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has investigated the deaths of two...
Cass Co. escapee gets life in prison for ETX double slaying
The Cass County escapee who shot a couple to death and burned down an East Texas camper with their bodies inside will spend the rest of his life in prison. All the details here » https://trib.al/4lt2lUI. Cass Co. escapee gets life in prison for ETX double …. The Cass...
Pittsburg Siblings, 1 Other Jailed Following Theft Complaint
Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
Cass County Man Pleads Guilty to Double Murder
LINDEN, TX – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Charles Spraberry pled guilty to the offense of Capital Murder in the 5th Judicial District Court of Cass County, Texas for the deaths of John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer. Spraberry pled to additional charges of Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence by Occlusion (strangulation), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Escape with a Deadly Weapon, and Assault on a Public Servant. The pleas took place before the Honorable Judge Bill Miller, with family members from both Thomas’ and Archer’s families present.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, November 29. Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear. Wednesday, November 30. Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting,...
Mother faces jail time, fine for not reporting son missing
CPSO found that Horache violated Louisiana statute RS 14:403.7 - failure to report a missing child.
Cass County Man Sentenced In Double Murder
The Fifth Judicial District Court sentenced a Cass County jail escapee who murdered two people and burned a camper with their bodies inside to life in prison without parole. Tuesday, 44-year-old Charles Spraberry pleaded guilty to capital murder in the deaths of John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer. He also claimed guilt for numerous other felonies related to his escape.
Texas High Teen Guilty Of Murdering Classmate
After a four-day trial, a jury convicted a Texarkana teenager of murdering a classmate. Testimony revealed that 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem killed 17-year-old Ulises Martinez after an argument at Texas High that later resumed off campus. Meachem is awaiting sentencing. They also charged his older brother with murder but dropped those charges.
Como Man Arrested On Parole Warrant
A Como man was arrested Monday evening on a parole warrant, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported seeing the 41-year-old walking on the wrong side of State Highway 11 east at Taylor Street in Como. Foley contacted the man, identified as James Edward Miller Jr.
Man sentenced after shooting AK 47 inside sister’s home, terrorizing children
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his fourth felony offense and an additional five years for being in possession of a firearm as a felon, reports the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. Issac Denzel Watson fired a gun into...
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
OSHA investigation finds violations by Arkansas company in two workers’ deaths.
EDMOND (KFOR) – An Arkansas construction company will face hefty fines following a tragedy at an Edmond construction site. The incident happened back in June when two workers were found dead inside a manhole near the intersection of Midwest and Covell. The two men were conducting testing below ground when investigators said they passed out […]
Man shot in parking lot
26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
At Least 20 Arrested In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 20 people were arrested in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the last 2 weeks, beginning Nov. 21 and ending Dec. 3, 2022, according to local law enforcement reports. A traffic stop by Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 2022, on East Loop...
Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
New business at TexAmericas Center
EnviroSafe Demil LLC is a company that specializes in ammunition demilitarization. ESD was formerly based in Nevada, but is relocating its headquarters and operations to Texarkana, bringing about $363 million in contract values with them. The move will bring between $20 to $25 million in investments to TexAmericas. The move will also bring new careers to the area.
DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash
Location: SH 19, two miles south of Birthright Community. Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured) Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris. Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries) Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs. Seatbelt: Yes. Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable) Joyce Moore,...
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
