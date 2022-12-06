ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2d ago

The city avoids complying with laws until you sue the hell out of them and report them to the Department of Justice, NY attorney general, FBI, etc... just like buffalo and Amherst police who refuse to press charges for undeniable hate crimes caught on video camera, then they wonder why they are investigated, fired and jailed for civil corruption, dereliction of duty, galde statements and conspiracy to commit fraud while violating your civil rights by allowing crimes to be commuted against you without any charges or repercussions to the perpetrator... jail and replace the law breaking degenerate politicans judges and police.

wbfo.org

NLRB orders Workers United vote at Lexington Food Co-op

After hearings to determine what employees would be eligible to vote, the National Labor Relations Board's Buffalo office has ruled that an election will be held December 14 amongst workers at the Lexington Food Co-op's two Buffalo area stores. Of the 92 workers in the proposed bargaining unit, 19 of...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niawanda Park pavilion dedicated to former City of Tonawanda mayor

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a popular pavilion in the City of Tonawanda was renamed to honor one of the city's former officials. The City officially dedicated the newly renamed pavilion at Niawanda Park as the "Pilozzi pavilion." That's named in honor of former City of Tonawanda Mayor Ronald Pilozzi, who passed away earlier this year.
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Push for an ADA Advocate and Coordinator in Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a push to create a position in Buffalo City Hall for a person who would work full-time to advocate for people with disabilities. This resolution would create a revamped Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, Coordinator position for the City of Buffalo. In its current form, there's been a lot of turnovers, or the position's been empty for long periods.
BUFFALO, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Ladder Truck Purchase Denied by Lockport (NY) Common Council

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they had already bought...
LOCKPORT, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next? | Funding Safety Net Health Clinics, Activism On Buffalo’s West Side

Mike Lee, COO of Evergreen Health (Twitter: @EvergreenHS) joins Liza, one of their clients to talk about what they feel is a major threat at the state level, (Twitter: @Leave340B) which would reduce funding for community health centers that provide help in underserved communities and populations. Then, activist Alex Burgos (Twitter: @AlexBurgosNY) talks about racism, homophobia and transphobia - and his efforts to combat them in the Hispanic community of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse

Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
SYRACUSE, NY
wutv29.com

BPS parents want school district to hold bus company accountable

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dr. Monica Stephens is the parent of a first grade student at Frederick Law Olmsted School. She says Buffalo Public Schools’ proposal of a three bell system to solve the bus driver shortage is not the right solution. “It’s disruptive that the district keeps bringing it...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Suicide Attempt Stopped By Deputies At Erie County Holding Center

Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center stopped an inmate from committing suicide. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported that deputies prevented a suicide on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Around 20 minutes before 9 am deputies were making their rounds when they spotted the man allegedly trying to take his own life. He had a sheet wrapped around his neck and tied to the cell bars. The incarcerated individual initially resisted, but deputies were eventually able to cut the sheet from the man’s neck. He was taken to the hospital where he was discharged and returned to the holding center.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Government Technology

Niagara Falls, N.Y., Sues to Stop Cryptomining Operations

(TNS) — Attorneys for the city of Niagara Falls have filed an action in State Supreme Court seeking to shutdown three cryptocurrency mining operations in the city “unless and until” they comply with a recently enacted series of amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that govern the location and operation of high-energy use industries such as data centers and crypto-mining facilities.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

FBI Buffalo Offering $25,000 Reward For Abortion Clinic Arson

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Buffalo is offering a $25,000 reward leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for setting fire to a pregnancy services clinic. On June 7, 2022, the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center at 1230 Eggert Road in Amherst was attacked just before 3 am. The suspect(s) threw Molotov cocktails at the Center, which provides legal abortion services to Western New York women. The fire bombs caused significant damage to the clinic.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
WEST SENECA, NY

