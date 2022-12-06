Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center stopped an inmate from committing suicide. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported that deputies prevented a suicide on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Around 20 minutes before 9 am deputies were making their rounds when they spotted the man allegedly trying to take his own life. He had a sheet wrapped around his neck and tied to the cell bars. The incarcerated individual initially resisted, but deputies were eventually able to cut the sheet from the man’s neck. He was taken to the hospital where he was discharged and returned to the holding center.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO