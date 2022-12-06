ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WTRF

Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
CNN

Feet of snow for the West this weekend

Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
natureworldnews.com

Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says

As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Caution urged as temperatures in Ireland set to drop to minus 4C

People have been urged to use caution as several low-temperature warnings were issued for Ireland over the coming days.The Government has said that an energy supply warning could be made in the next two weeks.This is due to a drop in temperature causing an increase in demand for energy, while low wind levels are expected to lead to lower energy supplies.A status yellow low-temperature warning has been issued for all of Ireland between 10pm tonight until noon on Friday, with temperatures expected to fall to minus 4C.Very cold tonight with a widespread frost & some icy stretches❄️🥶Lows of -5 to...
The Independent

UK weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office as ‘Arctic blast’ to bring freezing temperatures

Forecasters have warned heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK when an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.It comes as temperatures are set to tumble in other parts of the country this week, in what has been branded the “first notable cold spell of winter”. “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Accumulations...

