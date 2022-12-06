Read full article on original website
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Student mental health spotlighted in Montgomery Co. Schools event
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Mental health took center stage at an event called Your Story Matters on Tuesday night. "Our students have been crying out for social-emotional support and mental health support, and this is one of the ways we are trying to meet the needs of the community," said Natasha Davis Bolden.
Campaign signs must come down in DC starting Thursday
WASHINGTON — It's time for campaign signs to come down in the District, according to local laws. In D.C., campaign signs can’t be posted for more than 180 days, and must be removed 30 days after the election. That deadline would be Thursday, Dec. 8. In Virginia and...
WYFF4.com
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on Oct. 31 in the Woodmore CDP of Prince George's...
Montgomery Co. Public Schools extend winter break for students next year
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County students will get a longer winter break and fewer half-days next year under the newly-approved 2023-2024 MCPS academic calendar. During a meeting Tuesday, the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Board of Education approved next year's academic calendar, which features a few changes including extending winter break.
wypr.org
Good news? More Maryland kindergarteners are ready for school. Bad news? It’s not nearly enough
About 42% of kindergarteners across Maryland are considered academically ready for the classroom this year. That’s an improvement on the statewide Kindergarten Readiness Assessment when only 40% were academically prepared last year, Maryland State Board of Education data shows. But not nearly enough children are academically prepared for those...
ggwash.org
The legacy of Arthur Wilmer Park
Entertainment venues such as The Howard Theatre, Evan’s Grill, and Arthur Wilmer “Wilmer’s” Park opened the door to a world that existed separately and unequally, a world where Black patrons could hear and see live performances from groups that would have been out of reach and inaccessible if not for these places, a world where touring artists could not only perform but also eat in public and get a few hours of rest before moving on to their next stop.
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
WUSA
DC student artists design special Lidl shopping bags
WASHINGTON — Four young artists from D.C.'s Project Create have teamed up with charities and Lidl to create special-edition tote bags meant to help the community. The bags are available to purchase exclusively at Lidl's Skyland D.C. store for $3.99 each. Proceeds from the sale of the bags will benefit the Joyful Food Markets, a joint program supported by Martha's Table, Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health. Joyful Food Markets are no-cost pop-up monthly grocery markets that operate to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in Wards 7 and 8.
'End of an Era' | Last orange seats removed from lower bowl of RFK Stadium
WASHINGTON — It is the end of an era in D.C. as the orange wooden seats of RFK Stadium's lower bowl were removed Thursday afternoon. Mayor Muriel Bowser, former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and more special guests honored the momentous occasion that celebrates the legacy of D.C.’s most iconic sports and concert venue.
NBC Washington
News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022
"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
Howard student helping her classmates with nonprofit | Get Uplifted
WASHINGTON — Even with a college workload, one Howard University student carves out time to give back to her classmates, and her community back home in Philadelphia. Sophomore Akayla Brown has been running Dimplez 4 Dayz in Philly since she was 13. Her goal was to give resources and...
Prince George’s County Executive hosts inaugural gala
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosted her inaugural gala and celebrated new leadership on Wednesday. The gala hosted at the Gaylord Hotel was focused on commemorating the past 4 years in Prince George’s County and celebrating all the elected leaders in the county and state of […]
WTOP
DC Council gives initial OK to overhaul of DC’s troubled crime lab
The D.C. Council has given the initial OK to a measure overhauling the District’s troubled crime lab. The Restoring Trust and Credibility to Forensic Sciences Act would restructure the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences as an independent agency — removing it from the direct control of the mayor — and strengthen an internal oversight board responsible for investigating errors and allegations of misconduct.
7th grader shot in thigh by classmate with BB gun in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department was called to Silver Spring International Middle School Thursday after learning that a student shot her classmate with a BB gun. According to a statement from the principal, the student was showing off the loaded BB gun to a friend...
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Requests National Guard's Help for US-Africa Leaders Summit
President Joe Biden has approved a request from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the National Guard's assistance during next week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The National Guard troops will not be armed and will primarily help with traffic. Major road closures, checkpoints and fencing will be going up around the...
WTOP
After GI illness outbreak at Fairfax Co. elementary school, health officials urge vigilance
The health department in Fairfax County, Virginia, is urging students and parents to remain vigilant and stay home when sick in the aftermath what it’s calling a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at an elementary school last month. In a Nov. 15 email to the Fairfax County School Board, obtained by...
Poets and Quants
Georgetown Launches $75K Real Estate Master’s With An ESG Focus
Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business has already staked a leadership claim in the weaving of sustainability throughout its MBA program. With a new degree announced today (December 5), the B-school in the U.S. capital is polishing its ESG bona fides, as well. The McDonough School will launch a...
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at the Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of the Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest live-aboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at the Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
WTOP
Bowser withdraws embattled nominee to run DC 911 center
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is withdrawing the nominee she wanted to run the city’s 911 call center, prompting a nationwide search for a new director. Karima Holmes was the nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications until Bowser pulled her from consideration on Monday. Bowser, calling Holmes a...
popville.com
TJ Maxx closing in Friendship Heights
Thanks to Noah for sending: “Friendship Heights T.J. maxx closing Dec. 24th. Everything is 20% off this week!”
WUSA9
