Washington, DC

WUSA9

Campaign signs must come down in DC starting Thursday

WASHINGTON — It's time for campaign signs to come down in the District, according to local laws. In D.C., campaign signs can’t be posted for more than 180 days, and must be removed 30 days after the election. That deadline would be Thursday, Dec. 8. In Virginia and...
MARYLAND STATE
ggwash.org

The legacy of Arthur Wilmer Park

Entertainment venues such as The Howard Theatre, Evan’s Grill, and Arthur Wilmer “Wilmer’s” Park opened the door to a world that existed separately and unequally, a world where Black patrons could hear and see live performances from groups that would have been out of reach and inaccessible if not for these places, a world where touring artists could not only perform but also eat in public and get a few hours of rest before moving on to their next stop.
BRANDYWINE, MD
WUSA

DC student artists design special Lidl shopping bags

WASHINGTON — Four young artists from D.C.'s Project Create have teamed up with charities and Lidl to create special-edition tote bags meant to help the community. The bags are available to purchase exclusively at Lidl's Skyland D.C. store for $3.99 each. Proceeds from the sale of the bags will benefit the Joyful Food Markets, a joint program supported by Martha's Table, Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health. Joyful Food Markets are no-cost pop-up monthly grocery markets that operate to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in Wards 7 and 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'End of an Era' | Last orange seats removed from lower bowl of RFK Stadium

WASHINGTON — It is the end of an era in D.C. as the orange wooden seats of RFK Stadium's lower bowl were removed Thursday afternoon. Mayor Muriel Bowser, former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and more special guests honored the momentous occasion that celebrates the legacy of D.C.’s most iconic sports and concert venue.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022

"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Prince George’s County Executive hosts inaugural gala

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosted her inaugural gala and celebrated new leadership on Wednesday. The gala hosted at the Gaylord Hotel was focused on commemorating the past 4 years in Prince George’s County and celebrating all the elected leaders in the county and state of […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC Council gives initial OK to overhaul of DC’s troubled crime lab

The D.C. Council has given the initial OK to a measure overhauling the District’s troubled crime lab. The Restoring Trust and Credibility to Forensic Sciences Act would restructure the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences as an independent agency — removing it from the direct control of the mayor — and strengthen an internal oversight board responsible for investigating errors and allegations of misconduct.
NBC Washington

DC Mayor Requests National Guard's Help for US-Africa Leaders Summit

President Joe Biden has approved a request from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the National Guard's assistance during next week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The National Guard troops will not be armed and will primarily help with traffic. Major road closures, checkpoints and fencing will be going up around the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Poets and Quants

Georgetown Launches $75K Real Estate Master’s With An ESG Focus

Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business has already staked a leadership claim in the weaving of sustainability throughout its MBA program. With a new degree announced today (December 5), the B-school in the U.S. capital is polishing its ESG bona fides, as well. The McDonough School will launch a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios DC

This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf

A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at the Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of the Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest live-aboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in  October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at the Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bowser withdraws embattled nominee to run DC 911 center

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is withdrawing the nominee she wanted to run the city’s 911 call center, prompting a nationwide search for a new director. Karima Holmes was the nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications until Bowser pulled her from consideration on Monday. Bowser, calling Holmes a...
WASHINGTON, DC
