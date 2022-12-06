Entertainment venues such as The Howard Theatre, Evan’s Grill, and Arthur Wilmer “Wilmer’s” Park opened the door to a world that existed separately and unequally, a world where Black patrons could hear and see live performances from groups that would have been out of reach and inaccessible if not for these places, a world where touring artists could not only perform but also eat in public and get a few hours of rest before moving on to their next stop.

BRANDYWINE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO