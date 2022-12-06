ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album

For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
TMZ.com

'Sesame Street' Veteran Bob McGrath Dead at 90

Bob McGrath -- one of the original human stars on 'Sesame Street,' and a longtime staple on the show for years -- has died ... this according to his loved ones. The actor's family shared the sad news Sunday, writing on his official Facebook page ... "Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."
hypebeast.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour With The Strokes, Iggy Pop and More

Red Hot Chili Peppers are prepping for another massive tour in 2023. Commencing in March, the band will perform a series of stadium shows and festivals across North America and the U.K. The former run, which features stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston and Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Festival, will include two guests at each show, chosen from The Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat and City and Colour.
Variety

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
Loudwire

Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s

The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.

