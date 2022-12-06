Read full article on original website
Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album
For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
Why Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick Said She Couldn’t Stand to Watch Fleetwood Mac Perform
Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick revealed why she couldn’t stand watching Fleetwood Mac perform.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
TMZ.com
'Sesame Street' Veteran Bob McGrath Dead at 90
Bob McGrath -- one of the original human stars on 'Sesame Street,' and a longtime staple on the show for years -- has died ... this according to his loved ones. The actor's family shared the sad news Sunday, writing on his official Facebook page ... "Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Dave Grohl Joined By Beck, Jack Black At First Live 'Hanukkah Sessions'
The Foo Fighters frontman was joined by a star-studded list of performers at the special event.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
MGK Worked Hard To Make A Gluten-Free Bake For Megan Fox — Unfortunately, He Didn't Nail It
I'll still give him an "E" for effort.
hypebeast.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour With The Strokes, Iggy Pop and More
Red Hot Chili Peppers are prepping for another massive tour in 2023. Commencing in March, the band will perform a series of stadium shows and festivals across North America and the U.K. The former run, which features stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston and Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Festival, will include two guests at each show, chosen from The Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat and City and Colour.
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
The Flaming Lips Announce Career-Spanning 2023 Tour
The Flaming Lips have announced a career-spanning “An Evening With” 2023 West Coast tour dates. Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (Dec. 8) and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. Check HERE for details. The trek begins with a two-night stand in Vancouver, BC, on February 28,...
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Said 1 Classic Movie Scene Is Based on the Band
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant said one famous movie scene came from one of the band’s concert mishaps.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
