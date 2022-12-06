Read full article on original website
SUV Makes Unexpected Entrance into Vincennes Dollar General
A sport-utility vehicle made an unexpected entrance in the 8th Street Dollar General yesterday in Vincennes. The vehicle failed to stop at a parking spot at the side of the building, ran over a parking curb, and hit the side of the store. The impact damaged the side of the building, and knocked over some some items inside the store.
Final Parts of Main Street Project Continue Working Into Place
The finishing touches continue for work on Main Street Phases Two and Three. The work stretches on Main from Kimmel Crossing to Clark Middle School. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone part of that Main Street project is open to drivers — but not all. At this time, Main Street Phase Three is not open to through traffic.
Subdivision Approved for Sixth Street Commercial Area
The Knox County Area Plan Commission approved a subdivision for property in the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. The plan is to separate nearly 10-1/2 acres into one lot of 9-1/2 acres and one just under one acre. The separations are for possible future development on those lots. The request came from representatives of Schaad Brown Real Estate, for JMB Investments.
Entries for Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights Still Being Accepted
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is set for this Friday at 6:00 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. Parade entry forms are still available by contacting Vincennes City Hall. At this time, over 50 entries are confirmed to be in place for the Friday evening parade.
City of Vincennes Sets Out Paving Projects for 2023
The City of Vincennes has set out its paving priorities for the coming year, as it will use just under $365,000 in state funds for the work. With a required local match, the City plans to use over half a million dollars for paving projects in 2023. Some of the...
“Giving Tuesday” Brings Five-Digit Donations to Daviess County
The Daviess county group “Our Community Foundation” announced gifts of over $14,600 for last week’s Giving Tuesday. The donations helped 12 different funds assisting Daviess County citizens. The largest donation was $3,350 for the United Way of Daviess County. The group received about a quarter of the...
Salvation Army Still Seeking Bell-Ringers for Kettles
The Knox County Salvation Army is still seeking bell ringers for the current Christmas fund-raising season. The county’s Salvation Army location has a goal of $56,000 for this year. Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury says they have a few new faces –but they need more. Volunteer individuals and...
Shop With a Cop in Vincennes One Week Away
The annual Vincennes Shop with a Cop is one week away from its annual trip to the Vincennes Wal-Mart. The Christmas shopping spree provides toys and clothes to kids from Head Start centers in both Vincennes and Bicknell. City, county, and state law enforcement are part of the day — along with high school helpers, first responders, and other public safety officials.
Area Students Eligible for Scholarship from Community Foundation Alliance
The Community Foundation Alliance is offering two $1,000 scholarships to students in area counties. The Gray Farms President’s Scholarship is offered through the alliance counties in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. In this immediate area, the scholarship application is available for those in Knox, Daviess, Gibson, and Pike Counties in...
Despite Recent Rains, Knox County Burn Ban Still in Place
The Knox County Commissioners remind everyone a burn ban is still in effect, despite some wet conditions earlier this week. Commissioners’ president Kellie Streeter believes despite the precipitation, the underlying conditions are still too dry. The Commissioners also discussed increased enforcement for burn ban ordinance violations. County attorney Drew Porter says that enforcement responsibility belongs to the County Sheriff’s Department.
Sports Review for Thursday, 12/8
(Girls’ Basketball tonight) The 6-4 Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices are is on the road to 2-5 Jasper. Tipoff is set for 7:30pm and can be heard on WZDM 92.1fm. 6-2 Vincennes Rivet makes the short journey to South Knox to face the 5-4 Lady Spartans. The JV game begins at.
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 12/7
(Alices Fall to Evansville Central) In boys high school basketball action..Evansville Central beat Vincennes Lincoln 60-46. Joel Sanders led the 0-3 Alices with 24 points. The Clark 8th grade boys basketball team lost to North Daviess 36-23. Colton York led CMS with 11 points. North Daviess won the 7th grade...
