Today, Thursday, December 8th, Chicago will see its earliest sunset of the year. It happens at 4:21 PM… so we’re all driving home from work in the dark!. Today, we will only see 9 hours and 11 minutes of sunlight the whole day. But, that does mean that starting tomorrow (December 9th), the hours of daylight will only continue to get longer. It’ll take 8 days to gain an extra minute of sun… but still, it’s something to look forward to!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO