ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texas native named TIME’s 2022 Breakthrough Artist of the Year

By Abigail Jones
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Nnyw_0jZ3XxMR00

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Mickey Guyton, a country music artist who was born and raised in Arlington, Texas, was named TIME’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year .

Multiple departments assist in East Texas oil rig explosion

The TIME article highlights Guyton’s big performances of the year, like singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and hosting PBS’s July 4 celebration.

Guyton was nominated for her first Academy of Country Music award for female vocalist in 2016, and her accolades have grown since.

She was the first Black female nominee in a country category at the Grammys in 2020 for her song “Black Like Me,” her website says . This year, she picked up three nominations ; best country solo performance and best country song for “Remember Her Name” and best country album.

“Black Like Me” was released in June 2020 and named one of the top 10 songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and the Associated Press.

Guyton was also honored as Country Music Television’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2021 .

The album “Remember Her Name” was released in September 2021 and featured by The New York Times, The New Yorker, CBS This Morning, NPR, Today, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly and more, Guyton’s website reads.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations

NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
FRISCO, TX
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Can’t-Miss Day Trips From Dallas

If you feel like you need to change your surroundings for a day, you might want to consider one of the following day trips from Dallas, Texas. Even though Dallas is a large and vibrant city with plenty to see and do, it is not uncommon for Dallasites to often feel bogged down in their everyday schedule.
DALLAS, TX
Mix 93.1

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
franchising.com

Captain D’s Grows Fort Worth Presence with Newest Texas Opening

December 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Fort Worth. Located at 8525 S. Hulen Street, the newly constructed restaurant is the 4th Captain D’s for the market and the 21st overall in Texas. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dig In: The Dallas Observer's Top 100 Restaurants for 2023

This time last year, the restaurant industry was still shaking off the pandemic like a blindside blow from a middle linebacker. It was a slow, one-foot-in-front-of-the-other recovery from labor challenges, product shortages, crazy weather and inflation. The ride through 2022 has been smoother, but not without its own set of...
DALLAS, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas

The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
wbap.com

Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
WISE COUNTY, TX
northmontthunder.com

6 People Killed In Dallas Airport

6 people were killed on November 12, 2022 during an airshow in Dallas, Texas after 2 WW2 style planes collided midair. More than 40 fire rescue units responded to the incident. The incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, told by the Federal Aviation Administration to CNN (Susannah Cullinane, Nov 14). The Allied Pilots Association identified two of the people killed in the crash.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WFAA

The Arlington Renegades, DFW's XFL team, has released its 2023 uniforms

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas-based XFL starts its 2023 season in February and now we have a first look at the uniforms the teams will be rocking. The uniforms, sponsored by Under Armour, were released on Wednesday, including unique home and away sets, each designed with an authentic execution of the individual team identities.
ARLINGTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy