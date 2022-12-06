ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights couple defends plan to build 'dream' home

The owners of a Shelburne Road house in Shaker Heights learned of opposition to their construction plans as they were heading to Israel. Hirsh Henfield, who owns the house with his wife, Deena, said they were on their way to the airport when he learned of opposition to their plans to tear down the existing house at 22276 Shelburne Road and replace it with one that will have 10 bedrooms, three kitchens, a simcha hall and mikvah hot tub.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
103.3 WKFR

$599k Ohio Home Looks Like it Was Designed by 6 Different People

This realtor listing is a bit dizzying. Located at 7295 Surrey Lane in Chesterland, OH, this home is currently listed for $599,900. Looking at the exterior, it looks like a lovely brick home sitting on a lake. Sure, the landscaping needs a bit of TLC but, otherwise, it's pretty nice.
CHESTERLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland Scene

This Kirtland-Area Mansion With a Bowling Alley and Indoor Basketball Court Just Hit the Market for $4 Million

Waite Hill is one of the fanciest addresses in Northeast Ohio. This 12,000-square foot-home sits on 14 acres on the Chagrin River and on the 11th hole of Kirtland Country Club. The gorgeous estate features a two-lane bowling alley, basketball court, incredible stone terrace with outdoor fireplace. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and cooking, there are eight fireplaces, a butler's pantry, a five-car heated garage and much, much more. The most recent owners finished what was already a magnificent home with tons of new features and finishes.
KIRTLAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Menorah Park

Our community and neighborhood, simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Jim Strassman

Over the decades, Jim Strassman has run his own insurance agency and set an example for corporate giving and citizenship with his commitment to nonprofits in the Jewish and general community. Many charity runs have been sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services – for Jewish and general causes – and he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Alan Rosskamm

When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

BJ to host Chanukah tot Shabbat Dec. 9

B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a Chanukah-themed Tot Shabbat from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in its Halpern Hall at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Rabbis Hal Rudin-Luria and Josh Foster will help attendees welcome in Shabbat with songs, a story and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
chainstoreage.com

First Look: Red, Wine & Brew crafts new prototype for expansion

An Ohio-based spirits store is looking to expand regionally — and eventually nationally — with a new prototype. Red, Wine & Brew, a Cleveland retailer founded by Sam Shah and Dr. Chetan Patel that is known for its vast of selection of craft beers, private label wines and cigars, has opened its first location beyond its home base, in Westlake, Ohio. The store design, by Jencen Architecture, was created to reflect the brand and support it for future growth.
WESTLAKE, OH
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Family of 10 escapes fire in University Heights home

Two adults and eight children escaped harm after fire broke out at a two-family house in the early morning hours of Dec. 3 in the 4400 block of Groveland Avenue in University Heights. Fire Chief Robert D. Perko III said in a news release that the fire was reported at...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
CLEVELAND, OH

