Kohr Explores: Casa de Tamales cooks up tamales for holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Put a twist on your holiday meal this year with tamales.

The Canby Asparagus Farm Casa de Tamales has some tasty new dishes on their menu this month. The restaurant is offering 53 varieties of tamales, including Dungeness crab, shrimp and machaca beef.

Kohr Harlan tried the food out in downtown Milwaukie.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.