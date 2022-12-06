Kohr Explores: Casa de Tamales cooks up tamales for holidays
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Put a twist on your holiday meal this year with tamales.
The Canby Asparagus Farm Casa de Tamales has some tasty new dishes on their menu this month. The restaurant is offering 53 varieties of tamales, including Dungeness crab, shrimp and machaca beef.Pilot who flew rescued beagles to Portland brings one home
Kohr Harlan tried the food out in downtown Milwaukie.
Watch the full preview in the video player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0