ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone finalist for St. Louis police chief position

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7gbz_0jZ3XuiG00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone is among four finalists for the top police job in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Monday, the City of St. Louis announced the list of the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. Among them is a name very familiar to Norfolk and Hampton Roads residents.

The city is expected to host a public town hall Tuesday with the four finalists.

Boone was the police chief of the Norfolk Police Department until he abruptly retired in late April. Boone had worked for the department since 1989 and had been chief since 2016.

In Norfolk, Boone served as deputy chief before being appointed as police chief. He also served in the Canine Unit, Gang Suppression Unit, Metro-Tactical Unit, the Office of Professional Standards and Patrol Division.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following ShotSpotter alert in Virginia Beach

Man arrested following ShotSpotter alert in Virginia …. Former VBSO deputy sues sheriff alleging he was fired …. Woman seriously injured, 2 displaced following residential …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man dies following shooting in Newport News. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

School bus assistant in York County arrested after allegedly spraying cleaning solution on child

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A bus assistant for the York County School Division was arrested Tuesday for charges related to spraying a child with a cleaning solution. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted about the arrest on Facebook, saying a 7-year-old child with special needs had spit on David Keith Blackwell, and that's when Blackwell sprayed the child in the face with the window cleaner.
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg to host State of the City event Thursday

Williamsburg to host State of the City event Thursday. Officials say a neighbor reported a mobile home fire around 2:30 a.m. this morning in the 1500 block of Campostella Road, located the Portlock area of the city. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/unoccupied-mobile-home-catches-fire-in-chesapeake/. Winter vacation extended 3 extra days for Accomack …. In a recent...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
630 WMAL

Walmart Employees Hurt in Virginia Shooting Out of Hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital. Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, told The Virginian-Pilot that the two remaining...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm

Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing …. Family says loved one’s death at hands of police …. "The family wants this tragic event to be a learning lesson to the community. The crimes that were committed aren't acceptable and resulted in my brother's death." Read more: https://bit.ly/3VCZM2x. More...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

51K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy