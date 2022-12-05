Read full article on original website
Keith Lee Talks About His History With Shane Taylor & JD Griffey Ahead Of ROH Final Battle 2022
Keith Lee recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an interview promoting the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view scheduled for this Saturday night. During his appearance on the popular program, "Limitless" Lee commented on his history with Shane Taylor and JD Griffey, his scheduled...
PWG Confirms Latigo For 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament
You can officially pencil in a new participant for the upcoming Pro Wrestling Guerilla Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament. Announced as the 13th competitor in the 2023 PWG BOLA tourney is Latigo. Previously announced for the annual tourney is Black Taurus, IMPACT's Masha Slamovich, Shun Skywalker of the DragonGate promotion,...
Tony Khan Talks About His Mother's Health Issues, ROH Final Battle, William Regal & more
-- Tony Khan spoke to the media earlier today and here is a recap of his question and answer session, written by Jason Powell of www.prowrestling.net:. -Khan said he normally does the media calls on Thursday, but he said he wanted to do it a little differently and cover the entire week. He said they are excited about Saturday’s afternoon time slot for ROH Final Battle.
Claudio Castagnoli Comments On Goal Of Bringing Honor Back To ROH World Title
Claudio Castagnoli is out to bring honor back to the top prize available under the Ring Of Honor umbrella. Ahead of his championship showdown with "The Ocho" Chris Jericho at Saturday's ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, the AEW star and former ROH Champion spoke with the Dallas Morning News to promote the show.
Tony Khan Says ROH Talents Appearing On AEW Rampage Helps Sell ROH PPVs
AEW Rampage is a solid promotional vehicle for Ring Of Honor. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During his appearance on the show, the boss-man of All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of...
AEW Rampage Preview For This Week (12/9/2022): Cedar Park, TX.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW (12/9/2022) * Orange Cassidy (C) vs. TBA (All-Atlantic Title) Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com on Friday night, December 9, 2022 for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Cedar Park, TX.
Cary Silkin Says He Will Have To Miss ROH FInal Battle, Shares Retro Event Card (Photo)
ROH FInal Battle (12/10) ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena. ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta. ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson. ROH World Six-Man Championship: Dalton Castle...
The Usos Top PWI 500 Tag-Teams List For 2022
The Bloodline features the greatest duo in the game today. Jimmy and Jey Uso have topped the PWI Top 500 list for the first time in their careers, as The Usos came in number one on the 2022 list released by the long-running pro wrestling publication. After coming in at...
PWG Announces The Fourteenth Participant Of Their 2023 BOLA Tournament
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently announced that top All Elite Wrestling Star and the current ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia is the fourteenth participant of the promotion's 2023 BOLA Event. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles PPV Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 7th and Sunday, January 8th from inside the Globe in Los Angeles, California.
Shane Taylor Says Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV Is Chance For His "Jay-Z Moment"
"Allow me to reintroduce myself ..." The former ROH Television Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Knockouts and 3 Counts podcast for an interview promoting Saturday's ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, where he is scheduled to team up with JD Griffey to take on the "Swerve in our Glory" duo of Shane "Swerve" Strickland and Keith Lee.
AEW News: Michael Nakazawa Note, AEW Revolution Pre-Sale (Video)
-- Michael Nakazawa is heading home from Japan, and the AEW roster member posted on Twitter this morning, where he shared the following “mission” statement:. Nakazawa has only competed in one AEW match in 2022, and he is undefeated on the year. -- In other All Elite Wrestling...
House Of Black To Go After AEW Trios Titles?, Brody King Wants Samoa Joe Showdown
As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with "The King of TV" Samoa Joe.
Jimmy Korderas Thinks The Finals Of The SmackDown World Cup Should Have Main-Evented FOX
Former WWE and pro wrestling veteran referee Jimmy Korderas took to an episode of his Reffin' Rant to talk about a variety of topics such as how the finals of the SmackDown World Cup between Ricochet and Santos Escobar should have been the main event of a bigger show on FOX, instead of FS1 as well as how they could have had a bigger audience and a platform of elevating these two WWE Superstars.
WWE Announces Three Matches For Next Week's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE recently announced that next week's WWE Monday Night RAW episode will feature three huge matches. It was announced that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will face Candice LeRae in Women's Division Singles action, Alexa Bliss will take on Bayley to determine the new #1 Contender to WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will take on "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley to determine the new #1 Contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.
NJPW Reportedly to Bring in Sasha Banks For Next Month's Wrestle Kingdom 17
-- Mercedes Varnado, best known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is set to make her first appearance at a wrestling event since walking out of WWE several months ago. Citing multiple sources close to the situation, pwinsider.com is reporting that New Japan Pro Wrestling will be bringing in Banks for their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month on January 4. While she will be brought in, it is unknown whether that means Banks will be wrestling at the show, or even appearing before the live audience.
Ronda Rousey Reacts To WWE Survivor Series Criticism: Time Cut From Match, Botched DDT (Video)
Ronda Rousey has cringe moments like everyone else. The women's MMA pioneer and UFC Hall of Fame legend spoke about a recent cringe moment of her own that saw her laying awake in bed early in the morning reflecting on a key botched spot from her WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2022 match last month.
WWE NXT Tryout Underway Includes Former AEW, IMPACT & MLW Wrestlers
-- WWE's NXT brand is currently holding a tryout at the company's Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The event began yesterday and is expected to run for most of the week. Notable names who are taking part include former AEW star Kylie Rae, former MLW star KC Navarro as well as former IMPACT/ROH star Vinny Marseglia.
WWE News: Raw Talk Highlights, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Following the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network, a fresh edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring The O.C., Becky Lynch, and more:. Bayley declares she will not face Becky Lynch anytime soon, Austin...
WWE News: Kurt Angle's Birthday Bash, Ric Flair Documentary Preview (Video)
-- A Ric Flair documentary will stream on Peacock soon, and a preview of the show has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring the Two-Time WWE Hall Of Famer himself:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, former WWE Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist...
Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The tapings took place immediately after last night's AEW Dynamite and featured AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Trent Seven in the main event. Below are...
