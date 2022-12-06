Read full article on original website
passporttoeden.com
Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love
The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide
Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
NBC San Diego
Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million
The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets. San Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.
Eater
The Dynamic Duo Behind Rossoblu Is Opening a New Italian Restaurant in Playa Vista
After establishing himself at Sotto, chef Steve Samson has always wanted to return to the Westside. His popular Downtown LA restaurant Rossoblu has gained recognition over the years for serving a Bologna-inspired menu of wood-fired meats and stellar pasta, but now he and wife Dina Samson are partnering with Heidi and Alan Jackson at the former Bull & Butterfly space to open Superfine Playa by early 2023. Essentially a California-Italian restaurant with the same branding as his casual thin-crust pizzeria next to Rossoblu, Superfine Playa will extend out the idea to become a full-service restaurant that keeps the pizza while adding pasta, wood-grilled proteins, and produce sourced from the nearby Playa Vista Farmers Market.
San Diego restaurant awarded prestigious third Michelin star
The prestigious Michelin guide has honored a new batch of restaurants in California with a highly coveted one, two or three stars.
kusi.com
San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
San Diego nets No. 32 spot on new ranking of World’s Best Cities
San Diego’s diversity in its population and business sector and beauty makes it one of the best cities in the world.
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
Phase 2 of Imperial Beach Pier project begins
Improvements are being made to the Imperial Beach Pier in an effort to beautify the structure, the Port of San Diego said in a press release.
coolsandiegosights.com
The faces of City Heights Square Mini Park.
City Heights Square Mini Park opened at 4061 43rd Street in 2014. It’s a beautiful urban refuge where neighbors can talk, relax, read, eat lunch, play a game of checkers or chess. The pocket park features trees, ample sunshine and public art, including a large mural that is alive...
San Diego weekly Reader
Garnet Peak is a gem that lives up to its name
Located north of Mount Laguna, Garnet Peak is a fairly easy hike. With a length of 2.3 miles and an elevation gain of around 500 feet, the hike will take most people an hour and a half to reach the summit and descend. Dogs are allowed and a Cleveland National Forest daily pass is required for parking.
KESQ
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
SAN DIEGO (KFMB) — Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as “Murrugun The Mystic,” was hospitalized in Washington, DC, following “an unrelated sword swallowing” mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on...
pacificsandiego.com
Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista
Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
Fresh N Go Opening Soon in Downtown Escondido
Healthy Build-Your-Own-Bowl Restaurant to Open Later This Month
6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19
FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
Inside the Mira Mesa plan that will guide neighborhood development for decades
SAN DIEGO — A plan that will add thousands of jobs and tens-of-thousands of homes in Mira Mesa was unanimously approved by the San Diego City Council Monday. The plan will create more housing and promote sustainability. It will guide neighborhood development for the next few decades. Many of...
Rogue wave damages cruise ship, kills one
A San Diego couple’s trip to Antarctica was cut short after a rogue wave crashed into their cruise ship.
Where to see holiday lights in San Diego County
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays! For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.
San Diego Travel Agent Charged with Embezzling Funds for Canceled School Trips
A San Diego-based travel agent has been charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by more than 150 parents for school trips that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marie Colette Martin, 52, is accused of spending the funds on personal expenses rather than refunding her parents...
Tom York on Business: After Years-Long Rise, San Diego Apartment Rents Fell in November
How ‘bout a bit of holiday cheer? Rents in San Diego decreased 1.4% month-to-month in November, compared to a 1% drop nationally. This data comes from residential rental listing website ApartmentList.com. The site conducts surveys of rents in national and regional markets on a regular basis. What’s more, rent...
