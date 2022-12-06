The Martin House, also known as the Lou Mar House was built around 1889 by David Getaz, a Swiss immigrant who studied in Paris. It later became the home of William H. Sterchi, one of the founders of Sterchi Bros. Furniture Company. It is one of the earliest homes still standing in North Knoxville. What began as a single family home, over time, changed hands and eventually became a tourist house with as many as 14 guest rooms. It later became an apartment house. In the 1990’s, major restoration began and it is now restored to a single family home.

