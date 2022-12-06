Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
wvlt.tv
Double Your Donation Day is back at Second Harvest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Second Harvest Food Banks’ biggest donations days happened Thursday during its Double Your Donation day. The organization has every donation matched up to $750,000. The director of development at Second Harvest, Rachael Ellis, said for each dollar donated, it’ll help provide six meals to people in need of food.
wvlt.tv
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight to Knoxville canceled
Hundreds of thousands of travelers will take to the sky and hit the road in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. That also could mean some hiccups along the way.
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
wvlt.tv
MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday it was in critical need of certain types of blood. Officials said the blood center needed O-negative and O-positive after seeing a significant demand increase in the last week. To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org.
wymt.com
Hundreds of kids across three states receive Christmas gifts thanks to ROHO
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of children from Southeastern Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were impacted by one charitable organization this holiday season. “Our only mission is to take low-income children Christmas shopping,” said ROHO Shopping Spree Chairman Alex Cook. “We’re in 27 schools, four counties and three states....
wvlt.tv
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
New event center coming to East Knoxville to offer affordable venue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new event center is in the works in East Knoxville. Grandiflora is expected to be open next year. “We actually had a community meeting last night,” 6th District City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie said. “The private owner of this facility and the architecture team that is working with him did a […]
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Firewood deliveries, coat donations during winter seasons in Tennessee
With the temperatures decreasing, most people in East Tennessee are trying to keep warm.
insideofknoxville.com
Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022, Part Two
The Martin House, also known as the Lou Mar House was built around 1889 by David Getaz, a Swiss immigrant who studied in Paris. It later became the home of William H. Sterchi, one of the founders of Sterchi Bros. Furniture Company. It is one of the earliest homes still standing in North Knoxville. What began as a single family home, over time, changed hands and eventually became a tourist house with as many as 14 guest rooms. It later became an apartment house. In the 1990’s, major restoration began and it is now restored to a single family home.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
wvlt.tv
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
iheart.com
'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee
When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
KPD searching for group after Emerald Youth Foundation van vandalized early Saturday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a group of men who were seen on security camera footage when an Emerald Youth Foundation van was vandalized in downtown Knoxville. The footage showed four of them approaching the van in a parking lot on Dale...
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville woman located safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
wvlt.tv
Oneida mother seeks justice after her 13-year-old’s gravesite vandalized
SCOTT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven years ago, Candius Cummins buried her son Garrett at the Carson Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. For three years after she thought of ways to best memorialize her 13-year-old son and decided to buy an angel statue to place at the site of his grave.
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Commissioner starting community talks following KCSO, McCallister’s Deli event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District 1 Commissioner Dasha Lundy hoped to create an oversight board for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. This move by the commissioner comes after Kimberly Glenn, an employee of the sheriff’s office and public information officer, took to her personal Facebook page to share the news of three deputies being denied service by a 15-year-old employee at the McCallisters on Shaad Rd.
Oak Ridge woman waiting for refund after contractor’s unfinished work
An elderly widow paid a handyman to make some minor changes to her home in Oak Ridge, but it didn't work out that way.
