ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Double Your Donation Day is back at Second Harvest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Second Harvest Food Banks’ biggest donations days happened Thursday during its Double Your Donation day. The organization has every donation matched up to $750,000. The director of development at Second Harvest, Rachael Ellis, said for each dollar donated, it’ll help provide six meals to people in need of food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday it was in critical need of certain types of blood. Officials said the blood center needed O-negative and O-positive after seeing a significant demand increase in the last week. To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Hundreds of kids across three states receive Christmas gifts thanks to ROHO

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of children from Southeastern Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were impacted by one charitable organization this holiday season. “Our only mission is to take low-income children Christmas shopping,” said ROHO Shopping Spree Chairman Alex Cook. “We’re in 27 schools, four counties and three states....
LEE COUNTY, VA
wvlt.tv

The Pines opens in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

New event center coming to East Knoxville to offer affordable venue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new event center is in the works in East Knoxville. Grandiflora is expected to be open next year. “We actually had a community meeting last night,” 6th District City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie said. “The private owner of this facility and the architecture team that is working with him did a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022, Part Two

The Martin House, also known as the Lou Mar House was built around 1889 by David Getaz, a Swiss immigrant who studied in Paris. It later became the home of William H. Sterchi, one of the founders of Sterchi Bros. Furniture Company. It is one of the earliest homes still standing in North Knoxville. What began as a single family home, over time, changed hands and eventually became a tourist house with as many as 14 guest rooms. It later became an apartment house. In the 1990’s, major restoration began and it is now restored to a single family home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska

Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
KNOXVILLE, TN
iheart.com

'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee

When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville woman located safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Commissioner starting community talks following KCSO, McCallister’s Deli event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District 1 Commissioner Dasha Lundy hoped to create an oversight board for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. This move by the commissioner comes after Kimberly Glenn, an employee of the sheriff’s office and public information officer, took to her personal Facebook page to share the news of three deputies being denied service by a 15-year-old employee at the McCallisters on Shaad Rd.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy