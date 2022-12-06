Read full article on original website
The Modern Agency CMO Must Balance Brand Building, Business and Culture
The modern agency C-suite is one of rapid change. The typical top-down structure is slowly flattening and the roles of each C-suite position are constantly being altered. Adweek has dedicated a series of stories analyzing what being a modern agency C-suite member entails, talking with people holding those positions at agencies big and small, and those independent or operated by holding companies.
Brands Should Be Tapping the Actors on Set for Better Marketing Tips
When Sarah McCreanor, known professionally as Smac, walks onto a commercial set dominated by intricate props, high-end green screens and an intimidating collection of cameras, she is confident that the directors, producers and costume designers have no idea she can present any product to an attentive audience of 2.7 million just by logging onto TikTok.
Meta Adopts App Use Cases Approach to App Creation on Its Platforms
Meta is switching the focus of the process of creating applications for its platform from a product-focused approach to App Use Cases, starting this week with Facebook Login. Meta Reality Labs product manager Stephanie Curran explained in a blog post that the product-focused app creation process required developers to designated an app type and then individually request permission to API (application-programming interface) endpoints, which developers found to be confusing and difficult to navigate.
Vox Media Will No Longer License Chorus, Its CMS Software
The digital media company Vox Media, which houses editorial titles including Vox, New York Magazine and Thrillist, is discontinuing its business of licensing its content management system, Chorus, to publishers, Adweek has learned. Chorus, which has six clients currently, will no longer take on new customers and will not renew...
Cinedigm Launches Realmadrid TV and El Rey Network on Amazon Freevee
Independent content distributor Cinedigm announced Thursday that it has launched two linear channels on Amazon Freevee — Realmadrid TV and El Rey Network. Realmadrid TV offers matches and thousands of hours of content featuring one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world, Real Madrid C.F. El Rey...
B-to-B Agency Umault Brightens the Holidays With Christmas Carols That Skewer Cold Outreach Techniques
The business-to-business world is often filled with jargon and technical detail that consumers never see. While b-to-b brands are getting more creative with their marketing, the sector is still plagued by boring work. As agencies struggle to differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace, some like Umault and Zulu Alpha Kilo...
Streaming Local News Service VUit Adds CBS Owned Stations
To gain a stronger foothold in the competitive local news world, the streaming news platform VUit is expanding its content library with newscasts from local CBS stations, according to CNBC. The free, ad-supported platform is now adding the streaming editions of syndicated CBS entertainment programs like Inside Edition and newscasts...
TikTok Moves Its Trust and Safety Personnel Pieces Around Its Chess Board
TikTok is shuffling its trust and safety personnel deck in response to pressure from individual states and the federal government over safety and security concerns. The company is establishing a trust and safety team within the U.S. data security team it formed in June, and the new team will be led by current head of U.S. safety Eric Han, who becomes head of U.S data security trust and safety.
Female Avatars Are Often Designed by Men, for Men. That's Changing
The video game industry is dominated by men, which means that games tend to have fewer female characters and the ones that do exist are often highly sexualized. International nonprofit Girls Who Code is looking to close that gap by launching Girls Who Code Girls, a mobile and desktop experience that allows users to program their own avatars.
Clubhouse: How to Add a Profile Picture to Your House
Clubhouse’s Houses feature allows users of the social audio application to create private groups where they can chat with other users. Once someone creates a House in the Clubhouse app, they can customize the House in a number of ways. For instance, they can upload a profile picture to make it stand out from other Houses.
Why Disney+ Increased Its Prices
Today, Disney+ is hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the increase means subscribers will see prices rise from $7.99 a month to $10.99 per month for the ad-free tier. However, you can avoid the price hike by switching to the streamer’s new ad-supported tier, which also launches today,...
Disney+ Basic Not Available Everywhere
Disney+’s ad-supported tier, Disney+ Basic, is not available on all devices. The cheaper version, which launched Thursday for $7.99 per month, is not currently available on Roku devices, for instance. This means that if users have this plan or the Disney Bundle Duo Basic or Trio Basic, they cannot subscribe to this plan on Roku devices or stream Disney+ on those devices.
YouTube's Global Ad Chief Named Managing Director of Google UK and Ireland
Google has promoted YouTube global advertising chief Debbie Weinstein to managing director of U.K. and Ireland to lead the tech business in the region. Weinstein, who was vp of global advertiser solutions for Google and YouTube, will take up the position from March. She will be responsible for leading the company and its teams focused on business within the European region.
Friday Stir
-Cure Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families, imagines a world where the group didn’t have to exist in a new campaign. Cure believes that childhood cancer can be cured in our lifetime and wants to be put out of business. The ad, from Blue Sky Agency, “The world would be a better place if we didn’t exist… Because a world without us is a world without childhood cancer.”
Thursday Stir
-Time and American Family Insurance have unveiled the inaugural “Dreamer of the Year” Award, presented in tandem with Time’s Person of the Year franchise. The award was created to recognize an individual who works tirelessly to protect, restore and champion dreams, while inspiring others to pursue their own. Donnel Baird, founder and CEO of BlocPower, a Brooklyn-based climate-technology company that retrofits buildings in low-income neighborhoods with solar panels, electric heat pumps, and other green tech to lower energy bills, is the inaugural winner. A film by American Family Insurance’s multicultural agency, Elite Media, in partnership with Time Studios, salutes Baird and future dreamers.
R/GA Promotes Shannon Washington to US Chief Creative Officer
After a series of significant changes to IPG agency R/GA as it restructures and moves away from its city model in the U.S. and instead implements a country model with five disciplines powering the business, the agency is making another noteworthy change by promoting Shannon Washington to chief creative officer, making her the first Black woman U.S. chief creative officer in the history of all holding company agencies.
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Assembly, Disqo, Mother & More
Agencies are continuing to grow throughout Q4 with new rounds of hires, promotions and team shifts. Dive in to see our favorites from this week. AI Digital hired Sandeep Gill as its first chief financial officer. Gill will lead AI Digital’s financial planning and streamline processes to promote excellence and growth.
Long Payment Terms Plague Small Vendors, Further Burdening Minority- and Women-Owned Companies
As the industry grapples with a reckoning on payment terms and the request for proposal (RFP) review process, diverse-, minority- and women-owned companies—those with smaller teams and often without reserves of cash on hand—are often hardest hit. And while areas of the ad industry brace for an economic...
Ford's Global Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering Departs
Automotive giant Ford’s first global chief marketing officer Suzy Deering is set to leave the automaker after two years. Deering, who joined from online marketplace eBay in 2020, will leave Friday. She does so after the Motor Company saw sales increase 16% to 464,674 units during the third quarter of 2022 in the United States.
Discord: How to Change Your Voice Input Mode on Desktop
Discord allows users of its desktop application to choose from two voice input modes: “Voice Activity” and “Push to Talk.” The Voice Activity setting will cause the app to automatically transmit the user’s voice as they’re speaking, while the Push to Talk setting will require users to press a key to transmit their voice in their current conversation.
