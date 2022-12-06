-Cure Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families, imagines a world where the group didn’t have to exist in a new campaign. Cure believes that childhood cancer can be cured in our lifetime and wants to be put out of business. The ad, from Blue Sky Agency, “The world would be a better place if we didn’t exist… Because a world without us is a world without childhood cancer.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO