AdWeek
Cinedigm Launches Realmadrid TV and El Rey Network on Amazon Freevee
Independent content distributor Cinedigm announced Thursday that it has launched two linear channels on Amazon Freevee — Realmadrid TV and El Rey Network. Realmadrid TV offers matches and thousands of hours of content featuring one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world, Real Madrid C.F. El Rey...
AdWeek
Disney+ Basic Not Available Everywhere
Disney+’s ad-supported tier, Disney+ Basic, is not available on all devices. The cheaper version, which launched Thursday for $7.99 per month, is not currently available on Roku devices, for instance. This means that if users have this plan or the Disney Bundle Duo Basic or Trio Basic, they cannot subscribe to this plan on Roku devices or stream Disney+ on those devices.
AdWeek
Vox Media Will No Longer License Chorus, Its CMS Software
The digital media company Vox Media, which houses editorial titles including Vox, New York Magazine and Thrillist, is discontinuing its business of licensing its content management system, Chorus, to publishers, Adweek has learned. Chorus, which has six clients currently, will no longer take on new customers and will not renew...
AdWeek
Starz Adds New CMO to Domestic Leadership Team
Starz is bolstering its domestic team with a new chief marketing officer. On Thursday, Starz announced several executive promotions and hires, including Jimmy Hilburn joining as CMO. Hilburn will report to Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks. Between the lines. In addition, Susan Ievoli joins Starz as svp of publicity,...
AdWeek
YouTube's Global Ad Chief Named Managing Director of Google UK and Ireland
Google has promoted YouTube global advertising chief Debbie Weinstein to managing director of U.K. and Ireland to lead the tech business in the region. Weinstein, who was vp of global advertiser solutions for Google and YouTube, will take up the position from March. She will be responsible for leading the company and its teams focused on business within the European region.
AdWeek
Streaming Local News Service VUit Adds CBS Owned Stations
To gain a stronger foothold in the competitive local news world, the streaming news platform VUit is expanding its content library with newscasts from local CBS stations, according to CNBC. The free, ad-supported platform is now adding the streaming editions of syndicated CBS entertainment programs like Inside Edition and newscasts...
AdWeek
The Modern Agency CMO Must Balance Brand Building, Business and Culture
The modern agency C-suite is one of rapid change. The typical top-down structure is slowly flattening and the roles of each C-suite position are constantly being altered. Adweek has dedicated a series of stories analyzing what being a modern agency C-suite member entails, talking with people holding those positions at agencies big and small, and those independent or operated by holding companies.
AdWeek
WFA Meets With Elon Musk, New Twitter Leadership Team
The World Federation of Advertisers said it met with Twitter’s new leadership team Dec. 1, and the company expressed its continued commitment to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media regarding common definitions, common measures, common tools and independent verification. Other than new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who was named...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: AEG, CrowdPharm, Within & More
This week is packed with new powerful partnerships, between agencies, brands and organizations leading the way forward for the industry. Visit Carlsbad named 62Above as its agency of record. 62Above has already completed multiple projects for the organization, including a rebrand and a comprehensive market campaign, named “All Good,” that included a 30-second TV and digital video spot, display banners and social media content.
AdWeek
Everything You Need to Know About Disney+'s New Ad Tier
At long last, Disney+’s ad tier—called Disney+ Basic—is here. Nine months after first announcing it was getting into the AVOD market, Disney+ launched its ad-supported offering on Thursday, bringing on more than 100 partners “across every major holding company” and “every single major brand,” according to Disney ad sales chief Rita Ferro.
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-Cure Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families, imagines a world where the group didn’t have to exist in a new campaign. Cure believes that childhood cancer can be cured in our lifetime and wants to be put out of business. The ad, from Blue Sky Agency, “The world would be a better place if we didn’t exist… Because a world without us is a world without childhood cancer.”
AdWeek
R/GA Promotes Shannon Washington to US Chief Creative Officer
After a series of significant changes to IPG agency R/GA as it restructures and moves away from its city model in the U.S. and instead implements a country model with five disciplines powering the business, the agency is making another noteworthy change by promoting Shannon Washington to chief creative officer, making her the first Black woman U.S. chief creative officer in the history of all holding company agencies.
AdWeek
Manifest Is Most Streamed Program, Per Nielsen, for Week of Nov. 7
Manifest is the most streamed program for the week of November 7, according to Nielsen’s streaming Top 10 list. The supernatural drama led the weekly rankings with 2.29 billion minutes viewed, a 67% jump (over 900 million minutes viewed) from the previous week. The Crown came in second place with 2.12 billion minutes viewed, with an audience profile of 60% viewers aged 50+ and 29% in the 65+ category. Love is Blind had 1.27 billion minutes viewed as the third most streamed program of the week.
AdWeek
Our Top Takeaways After Using Disney+'s New Ad Tier
It’s the happiest place on earth—for advertisers, that is. Around nine months after Disney announced ads would be coming to its flagship streaming service, Disney+ Basic launched on Thursday, giving subscribers an ad-supported offering that comes in at $7.99 per month. Disney’s newest tier is only available in...
AdWeek
Meta Adopts App Use Cases Approach to App Creation on Its Platforms
Meta is switching the focus of the process of creating applications for its platform from a product-focused approach to App Use Cases, starting this week with Facebook Login. Meta Reality Labs product manager Stephanie Curran explained in a blog post that the product-focused app creation process required developers to designated an app type and then individually request permission to API (application-programming interface) endpoints, which developers found to be confusing and difficult to navigate.
AdWeek
Reddit Recap 2022: Redditors Embraced Their Mistakes, Learned About Global Events
Reddit released its Reddit Recap 2022 Thursday, taking a deep dive into the more than 430 million posts (up 14% compared with 2021) and roughly 2.5 billion comments (up 7% year-over-year) on its platform through November. The company wrote in its introduction, “Our annual Reddit Recap is here. With more...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Assembly, Disqo, Mother & More
Agencies are continuing to grow throughout Q4 with new rounds of hires, promotions and team shifts. Dive in to see our favorites from this week. AI Digital hired Sandeep Gill as its first chief financial officer. Gill will lead AI Digital’s financial planning and streamline processes to promote excellence and growth.
AdWeek
Hertz Hires First CMO Since Bankruptcy With Electric Vehicle Focus
Car rental firm, The Hertz Corporation has named Wayne Davis as its executive vice president and chief marketing officer, which will see him lead the marketing strategies for its Dollar, Thrifty and Hertz brands with a focus on the growth of electric vehicles. Taking up the post from January 3,...
AdWeek
Discord: How to Change Your Voice Input Mode on Desktop
Discord allows users of its desktop application to choose from two voice input modes: “Voice Activity” and “Push to Talk.” The Voice Activity setting will cause the app to automatically transmit the user’s voice as they’re speaking, while the Push to Talk setting will require users to press a key to transmit their voice in their current conversation.
AdWeek
Several Warner Bros. Discovery TV Execs Are Out Amid Restructuring
Warner Bros. Discovery is making big changes to its U.S. Networks leadership. On Friday, news broke that several major execs are exiting the company amid an ongoing restructuring. Those leaving include Jane Latman, HGTV and Food Network home and food content president; Nancy Daniels, who was in charge of Turner...
