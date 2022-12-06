ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of NAS Pensacola terrorist attack

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLTHz_0jZ3XE5600

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flags across Florida will be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor the three sailors killed the NAS Pensacola terror attack three years ago.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all American and state of Florida flags to fly at half-staff to honor sailors Kaleb Watson, 23, and Cameron Walters, 21 and Mohammed Haitham, 19.

On the morning of Dec. 6, 2019, Saudi Arabian Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani walked into a pilot training school at the Pensacola Naval Station and opened fire, killing the three young men and injuring two others. Alshamrani was killed by deputies once they arrived at the scene.

Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic

In February 2020, Al Qaeda’s leader in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack.

“As a mark of respect for the victims, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, December 6, 2022,” DeSantis said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
999ktdy.com

Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man

With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WKRG News 5

Nail gun shooting was self-defense, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a person who shot another with a nail gun acted in self-defense, according to a department news release. Police said no charges are pending in the case. Police said they responded to a shooting call on the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road Wednesday night. They found a […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
PENSACOLA, FL
WFLA

Polygamous leader had child brides, called himself ‘prophet’

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have found in a case that […]
ARIZONA STATE
WKRG News 5

Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M

As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds

The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

121K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy