Florida State

Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments

By Brett Samuels, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House.

Trump, who last week drew condemnation from several high-profile conservatives for dining with a white nationalist, found himself in hot water again over the weekend when he claimed fresh talk of Twitter’s handling of a controversial story about Hunter Biden meant parts of the Constitution should be disregarded so he could return to the White House.

Some Republicans already viewed Trump skeptically after many of his hand-picked candidates in key Senate and gubernatorial races lost their elections last month. The latest controversies risk accelerating calls for the party to look elsewhere moving forward.

“If you’re one of these other people who’s interested [in] running this year, this is certainly an opportunity to create some contrast,” Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the second-ranking Senate Republican, said Monday, calling it “grist” for potential challengers.

An Economist-YouGov poll released last week showed Trump at 36 percent and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at 30 percent in a potential GOP primary field, a fairly narrow margin for a former president.

Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution

Trump is less than a month into his 2024 bid for the White House, a campaign launched with his grip on the GOP at an ebb because of underwhelming midterm results. His most notable moments since launching the campaign have underscored the risks many Republicans see in nominating him for a third time.

Last week, Trump was in hot water after he hosted the rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, who has espoused antisemitic views. Ye and Trump were joined at their dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort by Nick Fuentes, a known white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

This week, Trump is again at the center of controversy over his response to internal Twitter communications that showed company officials in 2020 discussing their decision to limit the spread of a New York Post story that contained allegations about President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Trump has seized on the internal communications, which were shared with select individuals by Twitter owner Elon Musk, to claim the 2020 election was fraudulent and therefore should be redone or that he should be declared the winner.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump posted on Truth Social, suggesting there should either be a new election or he should be declared the winner retroactively.

On Monday, amid extensive coverage of Trump’s comments over the weekend, the former president claimed he did not want to “terminate” the Constitution, but he stood by his belief that there should be a do-over of the 2020 election or that he should be returned to the White House.

Many Republicans spoke out to condemn Trump’s meeting with Fuentes and Ye and their antisemitic views, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

But the response to Trump’s weekend comments about the Constitution has been comparatively quiet among Republicans.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on a South Carolina radio show on Monday morning that “everyone that serves in public office, everyone that aspires to serve or serve again should make it clear that we will support and defend the Constitution of the United States,”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who defeated a Trump-backed challenger in November, said suggesting the Constitution should be terminated “is not only a betrayal of our Oath of Office, it’s an affront to our Republic.”

McCarthy, McConnell and other top Republicans have yet to weigh in, however.

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) largely sidestepped answering whether he would still support Trump as the 2024 nominee after his suggestion about the Constitution.

“He says a lot of things, but that doesn’t mean that it’s ever going to happen,” Joyce said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

One former Trump White House official argued that the type of media furor over Trump’s rhetoric is only likely to harden the former president’s base supporters, who already believe the media will twist his words.

The official suggested Trump’s campaign ambitions may not suffer significantly given the fairly muted GOP response, and because it’s so early in the race with no other challengers officially declaring yet. Trump will remain the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination until someone can unseat him, the official argued.

White nationalist Nick Fuentes reportedly hurls drink at Hollywood In-N-Out customers

The White House, meanwhile, has seized on Trump’s comments. Administration officials have said they do not plan to respond to every one of Trump’s attacks or controversies, but his meeting with a white nationalist and his calls for the “termination” of the Constitution marked instances where they were happy to go on offense.

Deputy press secretary Andrew Bates over the weekend condemned Trump’s rhetoric as “anathema to the soul of our nation” and said it should be “universally condemned.”

The White House on Monday sought to put pressure on congressional Republicans hoping to dodge the controversy.

“Every President and every member of Congress swears to ‘defend’ the Constitution of the United States,” Bates said in a statement. “Asking Members of Congress to reaffirm their oath of office and uphold the Constitution should not be a heavy lift. Congressional Republicans need to do that immediately, instead of repeatedly refusing to answer the most basic question.”

WGN Radio

Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution

Former President Trump’s suggestion that the country do away with parts of the Constitution to redo the 2020 election has put Republicans – many of whom want to wrap themselves in the founding document – in a complicated position. Several House Republicans and some in the Senate often champion the GOP as a party that […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

Manhattan prosecutor: Even with Trump Org conviction, investigation is ‘ongoing’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) said the investigation involving former President Trump is “ongoing” in the aftermath of his family organization being convicted of tax fraud.  Bragg said on “CNN This Morning” on Wednesday that he views the case against the Trump Organization as “one chapter in the book” for his team’s probe.  “While […]
MANHATTAN, IL
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Trump third run: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
CLEVELAND, OH
News Breaking LIVE

Lindsey Graham Says Donald Trump "Will Be Hard to Beat"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that former United States President Donald Trump “will be hard to beat.”. Graham made the comments on Twitter following Trump’s announcement last Tuesday that he would be once again seeking the Republican nomination for President of the United States.
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Beast

Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz

Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
