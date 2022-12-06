ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth-founded Fuzzy's Taco Shop being acquired by Dine Brands Global

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago

The Fort Worth-founded Fuzzy's Taco chain has been sold to Dine Brands Global, the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP.

Dine Brands said Monday it will acquire Fuzzy's in an $80-million cash deal.

Fuzzy's has nearly 140 restaurants in 18 states, almost all of them franchised.

The restaurant chain was founded in Fort Worth in 2001 and was bought out by an Atlanta private equity firm in 2016.

