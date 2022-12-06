Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.

21 DAYS AGO