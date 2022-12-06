ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
BBC

Griner's wife 'overwhelmed' as Russia releases star

Here's the latest after basketball star Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. Griner is on a plane to the US. She was arrested in Moscow in February for possessing cannabis oil and later jailed. "I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions," her wife, Cherelle, said at the White House earlier.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Portugal Vs. Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

There is one glaring omission on Cristiano Ronaldo's resume: a World Cup title. He is four wins away from adding that missing piece in what could be the final World Cup for the 37-year-old. But his run thus far in the 2022 tournament hasn't exactly been the making of a storybook ending. His lackluster play, following his messy divorce with Manchester United just days before the World Cup began, has some fans calling for the longtime fan-favorite to be benched.
BBC

World Cup 2022: England believe they can win tournament - Harry Maguire

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England "really believe" they can win the World Cup, unlike in 2018, says centre-back Harry Maguire.
The Associated Press

Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
BBC

TV Rain: Latvia shuts down Russian broadcaster over Ukraine war coverage

Russia's last independent television channel, TV Rain, has been shut down in Latvia after less than five months on air. The channel, which is known as Dozhd in Russian, has been accused of showing content that supports Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. TV Rain has called the allegations "unfair and absurd"...
hccegalitarian.com

Why is the Qatar World Cup so controversial?

The biggest sporting event of the year is currently taking place. The FIFA World Cup started on November 20, with the best 32 teams around the world (the US included) competing for glory in soccer’s biggest trophy. Sadly, the excitement that follows most World Cups is being challenged by the controversial allegations surrounding the host nation of Qatar, a tiny country in the Middle East, for this 22nd edition.
The Independent

World Cup: Brazil fans celebrate opening goal in victorious match against South Korea

Brazilian fans went wild as Vinicius Junior scored an opening goal against South Korea in their victorious World Cup 2022 clash.Footage from the crowd shows the sea of yellow celebrating after the winger placed the ball in the top corner.The team beat South Korea 4-1 in the Group of 16 after a flood of first-half goals saw them flying.Vinicius Junior became the youngest Brazilian player to score in a knockout match since Ronaldinho in 2002.Brazil, the only team to have played in every World Cup tournament, will next face Croatia.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Fans react to England’s winning goals against SenegalEngland have nothing to fear against France, says Bukayo SakaEngland progress to quarter-finals as squad sets up to face France

Comments / 0

Community Policy