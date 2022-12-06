ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Heat, humidity sticking around

 2 days ago

Warm temperatures will stick around today and for the next few days. High temperatures today and tomorrow will approach the 80s with some patchy fog possible across the New Orleans Metro Area. Slightly cooler conditions will come during the weekend, but if you're expecting temperatures in the 50s, think again. Highs during the weekend will peak in the lower 70s. However, a stronger cold front could move in sometime next week, bringing a seasonable chill to the area.

TUESDAY:
Partly sunny skies. Stray shower. Warm and humid. High: 80. Winds: S 5-10.

WEDNESDAY:
Dense AM Fog. Partly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 66, N 65. High: 81.

THURSDAY:
Dense AM Fog. Partly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Low: S 65, N 64. High: 79.

FRIDAY:
Mostly cloudy. 20% spotty showers. Warm, humid. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 78.

SATURDAY:
20% early showers. Partly cloudy. Little milder, bit less humid. Low: S 63, N 58. High: 72.

SUNDAY:
Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% isolated showers. Breezy. Warm, bit less humid. Low: S 61, N 55. High: 73.

MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy. 30% spotty showers, few storms. More storms late night. Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 62, N 58. High: 77.

