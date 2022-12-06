ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicville, NY

Off the Beaten Path: George’s Christmas Trees And Wreaths

By Cassie Hudson
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prYdB_0jZ3X4L500

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Still need to get a Christmas tree for the holiday season? A hidden gem in Mechanicville called George’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths wants to help make the process a tree-mendous experience.

New bakery, cafe set to open in Johnstown

Debbie and Leon Gandron purchased the business 20 years ago and moved it to its current location. The duo loves welcoming back the same families years after year.

Debbie is known for her wreaths which she makes fresh daily. They’re hearty and available in an assortment of ribbons and colors.

Off the Beaten Path: The Crisp Cannoli

George’s Christmas Trees & Wreaths is located at 11 Brickyard Road in Mechanicville. You can contact Debbie at 518-258-1208.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkalmanack.com

Festival of Trees Light Up Schenectady

Over 75 sponsors from local businesses and non-profit organizations have come together to decorate the two locations. Since 2007 the Festival of Trees has offered the community an opportunity to be creative with tree decorations. This year’s Festival includes SCHS’ signature upside down chandelier trees, eco-art trees, and dozens of firs adorned with vintage, handmade, and carefully crafted ornaments, toys, animals, and more.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’ reading in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Irish American Heritage Museum will be hosting a reading of Dylan Thomas’s “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” on Thursday. The event will be held in person, as well as broadcast live on the museum’s YouTube channel. Along with the reading, the event will feature holiday music, seasonal treats, singalongs, and […]
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region

This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

12/08/2022: Reality check is on the way.

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. The Weather Pattern is changing big time. Temps today were 15-20 degrees cooler this afternoon than 24 hours ago. It is going to feel more like December, and may look more like December by the end of the weekend. The mild weather will be gone for the next 7-10 days at least.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Toys for Toga donates over 2,000 toys to kids in need

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Toys for Toga held a drop-off event, bringing toys to three organizations across Saratoga County. This year, they collected over 2,000 toys and $7,000 to help bring gifts to children in need. It was a month-long collaboration between local restaurants and businesses in the county. They also received a sizeable donation […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy