Off the Beaten Path: George’s Christmas Trees And Wreaths
MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Still need to get a Christmas tree for the holiday season? A hidden gem in Mechanicville called George's Christmas Trees and Wreaths wants to help make the process a tree-mendous experience.
Debbie and Leon Gandron purchased the business 20 years ago and moved it to its current location. The duo loves welcoming back the same families years after year.
Debbie is known for her wreaths which she makes fresh daily. They're hearty and available in an assortment of ribbons and colors.
George's Christmas Trees & Wreaths is located at 11 Brickyard Road in Mechanicville. You can contact Debbie at 518-258-1208.

