MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Cooperative is asking members to review unclaimed capital credits list. "However, inactive members don’t typically receive a bill, so their capital credits are returned via mailed checks. Members are most often inactive because they have moved. If they haven’t updated their mailing address, sometimes their capital checks are undeliverable and go unclaimed. The full list of unclaimed capital credits is available on the Co-op’s website at flatheadelectric.com/capital. If you know a former member who is on this list because they changed addresses, please have them call the Co-op at 406-751-4483 or 1-800-735-8489. The Co-op appreciates your assistance in this effort."

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO