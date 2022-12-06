Read full article on original website
Montana families invited to discuss education
MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in Montana are invited to join in several talks on education ahead of the upcoming legislative session. Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will host four community events in the upcoming week that invites parents, school leaders and legislators to listen in on each session. Meetings take place...
Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation unveils new building
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation and Lake County invites everybody to come see its new home in St. Ignatius. An announcement says volunteers will serve lunch at noon, and then the open house runs from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., when you can check out the new facility for young people's activities.
Polson Parade of Lights draws large crowd
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson, along the shores of Flathead Lake, is starting out this holiday season in a magical way, with a Parade of Lights rolling down Main Street. Trucks, emergency vehicles, businesses and Santa himself pulled out all the stops to make this year's celebration very special and colorful for everybody.
Tree of Life Ceremony returns to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — People are gathering for the first Tree of Life ceremony in Missoula since before the pandemic. The 35th Annual Hospice Tree lighting ceremony in Rose Park will honor the lives of those who have passed. The event takes place at 6 p.m. A virtual version will...
Operation Warm distributes coats to Missoula children
MISSOULA, Mont. — Elementary students in Missoula are staying warm this winter with brand new gear thanks to Operation Warm. Organizers handed out hundreds of free coats Wednesday at Franklin Elementary School. Sarah Smith, the associate director, said the operation started in 1988 at a local bus stop, when...
Missoula board signs off on new west side subdivision plans
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board signed off on plans for a new subdivision on the city's west side. The area is called the West End Homes Subdivision, and it’s located just off Flynn Lane. The subdivision's plans call for 260 lots. The city would need...
Montana football looks to what's ahead in off-season
Montana football wrapped up what was a very special season on Saturday.This year marked the 17th season for Bobby Hauck as a head coach, who said it was one of his favorite yet. "I've coached a lot of awesome teams that I love dearly, but this team is special," said...
Fire leaves Flathead family without home
MISSOULA, Mont. — A devastating house fire in the Flathead left a family of five without a home. Officials said the fire broke out over the weekend near Foys Lake. There were no injuries. Smith Valley Fire is still investigating the cause. A neighbor who witnessed the blaze started...
Flathead Electric Coop asks members to review unclaimed capital credits list
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Cooperative is asking members to review unclaimed capital credits list. "However, inactive members don’t typically receive a bill, so their capital credits are returned via mailed checks. Members are most often inactive because they have moved. If they haven’t updated their mailing address, sometimes their capital checks are undeliverable and go unclaimed. The full list of unclaimed capital credits is available on the Co-op’s website at flatheadelectric.com/capital. If you know a former member who is on this list because they changed addresses, please have them call the Co-op at 406-751-4483 or 1-800-735-8489. The Co-op appreciates your assistance in this effort."
2 dogs, owner rescued from river near Frenchtown
MISSOULA, MT — Frenchtown Rural Fire rescued two dogs and their owner from a river Thursday morning. The owner called Frenchtown Rural Fire around 10:30 a.m. saying they were out hunting with their dogs, when the dogs chased a bird and went into the river. The owner followed the...
Experts stress ice safety as temperatures drop
MISSOULA, Mont. — Over half a dozen ice rescues happen every year, and in the last month alone, crews were dispatched for rescue missions involving both people and animals. While temperatures continue to drop, waterways throughout the state are starting to freeze, allowing for winter activities like ice fishing and skating. But what seems like harmless fun could easily become dangerous.
Officials seek public comment on plans for Marshall Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city officials want public input on design plans for Marshall Mountain Park. The former ski resort near Missoula is currently open to the public under a special agreement, with the option for the city and county to buy it next year. Early design plans will...
Tree of Life remembers those who have passed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers from Partners In Home Care held the 35th annual Tree of Life ceremony in Missoula Tuesday night. People gathered in Rose Park for a candlelit service to honor the lives of those who have passed and offer meaningful words and images to those who are grieving.
Missoula Streets Department faces plowing challenges with growing city
MISSOULA, MT — Winter operations are in full effect for the Missoula Streets Department. Day in and day out, street crews hit the roads to ensure the community can travel safely to get to their destination. “City departments are all feeling the bite of a fast growing community, and...
Areas of snow, unsettled weather through the end of the week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
Supply shortages at local pharmacies leave people concerned
MISSOULA, Mont. — Many customers at locally owned pharmacies are noticing shelves stocked one day but almost empty the next day. "Sometimes we have to shop around and look around for things. Sometimes they're not coming in that day. Sometimes it's a two- to three-day wait for some items," said Corey Heffernan, pharmacist at Palmer Drug.
Future of federal building discussed in Missoula City Council hearing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council held a public hearing on plans for the city and county to take over the federal building on Broadway Street. The proposal calls for a 50-50 split between the two. Redevelopment could cost $20 million from each side, totaling $40 million for...
Missoula woman sentenced to prison for distributing meth
MISSOULA, MT — A Missoula woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in August to distributing meth. Deva Crystal Hartsoe, 42, was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, law enforcement officials made a controlled purchase of meth...
Suspect arrested near Swan Lake after pursuit, SWAT negotiation
MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Lake County arrested a 47-year-old man after a police chase Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Brian Heino's press release, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle around 9 a.m., but the driver drove the vehicle off Highway 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake.
