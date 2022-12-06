ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOX 14 Your Morning News: Remembering Kirstie Alley; died at 71 years old

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
The Independent

Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing

The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
PARADISE, TX
Monroe man arrested for involvement in two fentanyl related deaths

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to two fentanyl overdoses that took place in the Monroe area. The overdoses resulted in the deaths of a Black male and White female, as well as the arrest of 47-year-old Jarrell Lee […]
MONROE, LA
Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of […]
MONROE, LA
Monroe man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, a deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center’s security team that 42-year-old Salvadore A. Campagna was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours. According to […]
MONROE, LA
Former Interim Monroe Police chief’s termination upheld by court officials after 2020 police brutality incident

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the firing of the former chief of the Monroe Police Department, Reggie Brown, has been once again upheld by the fourth judicial court. Brown’s initial termination took place after he was accused of mishandling the police brutality case where Timothy Williams was the victim. On […]
MONROE, LA
West Monroe homeowner finds stranger in their yard burning garbage; suspect also arrested for drug possession

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2022, a homeowner on Nat Street in West Monroe, La. called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a stranger trespassing on their property. Once deputies arrived at the residence, they made contact with the suspect, 41-year-old Antonio […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Community Policy