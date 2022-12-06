ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘My door is open’, Health Secretary tells striking nurses

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0vuE_0jZ3WMXD00

The Health Secretary has said his “door is open” to meet with nursing union officials ahead of strikes later this month.

Steve Barclay made the claim as he faced suggestions from Labour he was “using nurses as a scapegoat to avoid the blame” for the difficult winter facing the NHS.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to take industrial action on December 15 and 20, after voting in favour in a ballot.

Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland. The strike will include up to 100,000 nurses.

The RCN has said that despite this year’s pay award of £1,400, experienced nurses are worse off by 20% in real terms due to successive below-inflation awards since 2010.

It is calling for a pay rise of 5% above RPI inflation, saying the economic argument for paying nursing staff fairly is clear when billions of pounds are being spent on agency staff to plug workforce gaps.

The chairman of the Conservative party (Nadhim Zahawi) claims that NHS strikes are exactly what Vladimir Putin wants, so why isn't the Health Secretary negotiating to prevent them from going ahead?

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting told the Commons: “The chairman of the Conservative party (Nadhim Zahawi) claims that NHS strikes are exactly what Vladimir Putin wants, so why isn’t the Health Secretary negotiating to prevent them from going ahead?”

Mr Barclay replied: “I have seen him make this claim across the media a number of times. Just to reassure him, my door is open. I have been very clear with the trade unions I am available.

“I am available to see them this afternoon or tomorrow. It is not me that set a precondition on those talks.

“There is a number of issues when I met with the trade unions that they raised. Not only pay but around safety of staff, and other conditions, the estate, tech and so forth and I am very happy to engage with the trade unions on those points.”

Mr Streeting replied: “We get the warm words about wanting to negotiate but a government source briefed the Times last week that his plan is to wait for public sentiment to turn against striking nurses.”

There is a number of issues when I met with the trade unions that they raised. Not only pay but around safety of staff, and other conditions, the estate, tech and so forth and I am very happy to engage with the trade unions on those points

He added: “He knows this winter is going to be the most difficult the NHS has ever faced and he is using nurses as a scapegoat to avoid the blame. That is the shameful truth isn’t it?”

The Health Secretary responded: “The point is he himself does not support the 19% pay demand of the trade unions. So, he stands here saying we should be talking while himself not accepting their proposals.”

Elsewhere in the debate, Labour’s Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth) described a government consultation on “crazy doctor pension rules” as “too little, too late”.

Referring to a GP, she said: “She told me the pension rules means she either has to retire, work part-time or emigrate, which is hardly going to help her patients to get appointments with her.

“After hinting of a change on doctors’ pensions this summer, the Government is only now announcing a consultation that will last until next spring, so there’s going to be no change in these crazy doctor pension rules until next summer at the earliest. Is this not too little, too late?”

Mr Barclay replied: “Firstly, in terms of the numbers it’s worth reminding the House there’s 3% more doctors this year than last year. We’ve got over 2,300 more full-time doctors in general practice and, as I say, we are recruiting more.

“On the point of pensions, she’s absolutely right that that is a material issue, that is why we have launched the consultation and we’re working with Treasury colleagues to address those concerns as quickly as possible.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Royals out in force for Princess of Wales' carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series finale

The royal family is to put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air. The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.
newschain

Actor Brian Cox says Harry and Meghan’s experiences ‘clearly traumatic’

Brian Cox said he thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced “trauma” while being in the spotlight as members of the royal family. The 76-year-old Scottish actor, best known for Succession, was speaking at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night where Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award.
The Independent

Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations

Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
BBC

Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel

Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
The Independent

Strikes 2022 news – live: Workers ‘in the fight of their lives for the very NHS itself’, union claims

Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have said.The GMB,...
Daily Mail

Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients

Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC

December train strikes: Union told not to hold country 'to ransom'

A rail union has been told not to "hold the country to ransom" by a government minister after it announced plans for new strikes from Christmas Eve. Workers at the UK's biggest rail union, the RMT, will walk out from 6pm on 24 December until 27 December as the row over pay and conditions escalates.
The Independent

Schools facing disruption as teachers take two days of strike action

Schools across Scotland will be hit by teachers’ strikes with members of two trade unions taking action on Wednesday and Thursday.The strikes, being staged by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT union, come just two weeks after a similar protest by the EIS – Scotland’s largest teaching union.That action, on November 24, closed almost all schools across Scotland – but the latest strikes seem unlikely to have the same impact. Instead, many schools will be partially closed, with secondaries open to senior school students.The strike will have a varying impact on schools across the country with Glasgow...
newschain

Duke and Duchess of Sussex: A ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say “a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change” after being honoured for their activism work in New York. Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night.
BBC

Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row

Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
The Independent

Troops on stand-by as ministers prepare for strikes across public services

Hundreds of troops are on stand-by to cover for ambulance crews, firefighters and Border Force staff as ministers prepare for a wave of strikes across public services in the run-up to Christmas.The Cabinet Office said that about 2,000 military personnel, civil servants and other volunteers from across government have been training as part of the Government’s contingency planning.They included up to 600 armed forces personnel and 700 staff from the Government’s specialist Surge and Rapid Response Team, as well as from other parts of the Civil Service.Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi said it was the “right and responsible thing to...
The Independent

Ministers commit to publishing Michelle Mone PPE documents as she takes leave of absence from Lords

The Commons has passed a motion to force the publication of secret texts and emails relating to Covid PPE contracts secured by a company linked to Conservative peer Michelle Mone.But ministers will release the documents when investigations have finished, the government said. Health minister Will Quince told the Commons the administration was “committed” to producing the information on PPE Medpro. But he added that would happen when “all investigations are concluded”.Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner had told Tory MPs they would be “complicit in a cover-up” if they voted against the motion, which called for the publication of all...
The Independent

Roads ‘could come to a standstill’ as National Highways workers go on strike

Union members working on England’s roads have announced 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes from December 16 to January 7.The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill.We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own...
newschain

Rail union leaders accuse government of ‘blocking’ deal to end Christmas strikes

Rail union leaders have continued to blame the Government for “blocking” a deal to end the long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions which threatens more travel chaos in the run up to Christmas. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said the strikes “come gift wrapped from...
The Guardian

Ministers accused of ‘spoiling for a fight’ with nurses over pay

Ministers were under intense pressure last night to open new pay talks that could avert a devastating series of NHS strikes as health unions suggested a deal could be struck if both sides were willing to negotiate and compromise. Amid claims from Labour and from NHS sources that ministers appeared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy