SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have snow falling in parts of northeastern South Dakota this morning. Any light snow showers will come to an end later this morning with minor accumulations expected. As far as the rest of the today, we should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s. We will be in the teens to the north where there is fresh snow on the ground.

