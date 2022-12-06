Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter weather advisory ahead as snow piles in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see increasing cloud cover across the region. Highs will range from the upper 20s to the low to mid 30s around the region. That’s ahead of a chance for some snow tonight, especially in the southern parts of the region. Snow will move in later this afternoon and spread north and east. By around 5 p.m., we’ll see snow falling in Sioux Falls. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect later this evening and last until 6 a.m. Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm has arrived across KELOLAND. As of 8 p.m., most roads on the eastern part of South Dakota are covered in snow and ice. Almost 30 school closings and city snow alerts are currently on the KELOLAND closeline. There is a Winter...
dakotanewsnow.com
Decreasing clouds today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have snow falling in parts of northeastern South Dakota this morning. Any light snow showers will come to an end later this morning with minor accumulations expected. As far as the rest of the today, we should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s. We will be in the teens to the north where there is fresh snow on the ground.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
When central Iowa will see a wintery mess Thursday
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Western and Northern Iowa as a weather system approaches that will bring a variety of precipitation across the state. We’ll see rain to snow, depending on where you are in Central Iowa. Winter Weather Advisories: Noon Thursday to 6 AM Friday: Audubon Carroll 3 PM Thursday to 6 […]
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A complicated forecast remains over the next week with multiple storms systems slated to move through southern Wisconsin. Each will have the potential for rain, snow, or a wintry mix. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our first disturbance. Early indications are for 1-4 inches of wet snow. Local totals northwest of Madison could exceed 5 inches. Another chance of mixed precipitation arrives by the middle of next week. Stay tuned as we get a better grasp on just what will pan out in the days ahead.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?
There could be a significant snowstorm in the region Thursday into Friday, though it remains unclear just how far north the heaviest snow will reach. Basically, models in the past 24 hours have suggested a more northerly track for the storm, which would deliver snow to Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
dakotanewsnow.com
