Custom College Visits, a Leader in Personalized, On-Campus College Tours, is Now Offering Virtual College Visits as a Service

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
bocaratontribune.com
Boynton Beach to Host Education Fair Featuring Nine Florida Universities
Boynton Beach, FL – The City of Boynton Beach, in conjunction with the Higher Education Partnership of Southeast Florida, is hosting an Education Fair on Thursday, December 8 from 10 am – 4 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. This free event is open to the public on a walk-in basis; both high school students and adult learners are welcome to attend. Nine Florida universities will be in attendance, including:
bocaratontribune.com
Lynn University holds ‘Celebration of Nations’ to promote cultural awareness
This past week, Lynn University’s Celebration of Nations brought together a. gathering of cultures with diverse activities and rich artistic demonstrations to. spread cultural awareness among students, faculty and staff. The final day of festivities on the university’s Boca Raton campus ended with a. Global Village Holiday Market,...
bocaratontribune.com
FAU Partners with Veterans Group to Offer Entrepreneurship Training
Florida Atlantic University’s Adams Center for Entrepreneurship has been awarded a partnership with the Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program for the eighth consecutive year. The Adams Center, within FAU’s College of Business, will receive funding from Veterans Florida for entrepreneurship programs. The agency offers qualified veterans the opportunity to participate...
REMINDER: School Boundary Meeting Tonight, Middle, High School Students May Be Moving
Students In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach May Be Reassigned For 2023-2024 School Year. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Middle and High School students enrolled in the Palm Beach County School District may be facing a move next year. Two new schools in […]
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 100+ to WALK OF RECOGNITION Ceremony at The Addison
(Boca Raton, FL – December 6, 2022) The Boca Raton Historical Society welcomed more than 100 supporters and dignitaries to the 2022 Walk of Recognition ceremony and reception at The Addison on November 26. Co-chaired by Marta Batmasian and Joyce DeVita, the annual event honors individuals and organizations that have “served for the interest of our community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of the Boca Raton.”
Book It to Boca on Brightline
Brightline’s Boca Raton station officially opens this month. Here, find all you need to know, see, eat, and do for the ideal day in Boca The post Book It to Boca on Brightline appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
floridaweekly.com
William, Tiffany Meyer donate $8.5 million to Jewish Federation
Community leader and philanthropist William Meyer and his wife, Tiffany Meyer, have made a landmark gift of $8.5 million to the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, making them one of the largest donors in the Jewish Federation’s history. In their honor, the federation has renamed the Palm Beaches’...
cw34.com
Palm Beach State College offers Amazon employees access to 130 degrees for free
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Amazon employees are getting access to some major opportunities at Palm Beach State College. The college has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing hourly employees with access to its more than 130 degree and certificate programs. “This...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE
STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
bocaratontribune.com
PJ Library® in South Palm Beach County Prepares to “Light Up the Fourth Night of Chanukah”
Boca Raton, FL – In celebration of the fourth night of Chanukah, PJ Library®in South Palm Beach County invites friends and the entire Jewish community to a family-friendly celebration — Light Up the Fourth Night of Chanukah” — in Boca Raton. Crafts and story time, latkes, gelt, candle lighting, a special Chanukah concert, and much more will make for a fun and memorable evening.
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Fort Lauderdale
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Fort Lauderdale. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Fort Lauderdale for the holidays, or even if you already live here in FTL, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
bdb.org
TORTOISE PROPERTIES AND PEBB ENTERPRISES EXECUTE NEW LEASE WITH ADT TO KEEP CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN BOCA RATON
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. & BOCA RATON, Fla.-- (December 7, 2022) -- Tortoise Properties, LLC, a privately held West Palm Beach-based real estate investment and development group and PEBB Enterprises, a full-service private real estate investment company, announce the successful lease renewal for the corporate headquarters of ADT, located at 1501 Yamato Road within The Park at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla. The co-owners also report the availability of 70,000 square feet of leasable office space in its West Tower.
Exclusive look at Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years
A highly anticipated meeting is happening Thursday evening to determine which students will go to Palm Beach County's first new high school in 18 years.
Celebrity lineup: 6 top food stars coming to Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival
This is the weekend the culinary stars align over Palm Beach and four surrounding cities. The Michelin stars. The James Beard Award winners. The Food Network celebs. The “Top Chef” alums. A constellation of them are in town for the nearly sold-out Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival, which runs from Thursday through Sunday. ...
Palm Beach County School District Set To Expel Six Students
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to expel six students during its meeting on Wednesday. The students are all accused of possessing weapons on campus. While privacy rules in the school district prevent our access to grade […]
West Palm Beach, December 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WSVN-TV
Dr. Vickie Cartwright’s future as BCPS superintendent looms as newly elected school board expected to vote on reinstatement next week
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the newly elected members of the Broward County Public School Board beginning their terms, one question that still remains is if they will change course on their decision to fire Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. “We are craving stability in this district, and to keep...
Quaint holiday in paradise tradition returns to Palm City
Santa is making an appearance later Wednesday at the Palm City’s Holiday Village. There will be a miniature village of Martin County landmarks lip up with holiday lights.
Palm Beach County schools announce high school graduation dates
Thousands of high schoolers in Palm Beach County received long-awaited news on Wednesday. The school district announced dates, locations and times for 32 graduation ceremonies scheduled for next year. While the majority of ceremonies are for traditional high schools, the graduation lineup also includes specialized programs and academies. Most will take place at...
