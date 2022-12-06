ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cheers’ cast mourn death of actress Kirstie Alley. ‘A unique and wonderful person’

By Mike Stunson
 2 days ago

Stars of “Cheers” are remembering Kirstie Alley for her comedic excellence and years of friendship.

Alley, who rose to fame on “Cheers” in the late 1980s and early 1990s, died at 71 following a battle with cancer , which was recently discovered, her family said on Monday, Dec. 5.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” Alley’s family said. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

In addition to “Cheers,” Alley starred in the series “Veronica’s Closet,” which earned her a second Emmy Award. Her film roles include “Look Who’s Talking,” “It Takes Two” and “For Richer or Poorer.”

Ted Danson, who played Alley’s love interest Sam Malone on “Cheers,” said in a statement to Deadline that he was watching an old episode of the series on a plane before learning his former co-star had died.

“It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it,” Danson said. “Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard.

“As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh,” he added. “I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

Alley joined “Cheers” midway through the series, replacing Shelley Long. The role of Rebecca Howe won Alley an Emmy Award in 1991.

Rhea Perlman called Alley “a unique and wonderful person and friend.”

“Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of ‘Cheers,’” Perlman, who played Carla Tortelli on the series, told People. “She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created.”

“She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included,” Perlman continued. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

Kelsey Grammer, who played the role of Frasier Crane, added in a statement to USA Today , “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Alley was also mourned by other celebrities, many of whom shared the screen alongside her. Tim Allen referred to her as a “sweet soul,” while John Travolta said his relationship with Alley was “one of the most special” he has ever had.

