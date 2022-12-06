Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Breonna Taylor Protest
Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black pro-gun activist group, will spend the rest of the decade behind bars. The 59-year-old Cincinnati man—legal name John Fitzgerald Johnson—was sentenced to 86 months in prison this week for his actions during a 2020 protest in Kentucky. Johnson, who founded the Not Fucking Around Coalition, was accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at two federally deputized officers in downtown Louisville, as he and other demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape
A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation
Bryshere Gray's life post Empire continues to be a pure struggle. The post Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Killer's Creepy Tweets Exposed: What Did He Say After Shooting Migos Rapper?
The suspect in Takeoff's tragic shooting is presently in police custody. However, Patrick Xavier Clark posted a series of bizarre tweets days following the untimely death of the Migos rapper. Houston Police reported the arrest of the 33-year-old DJ on December 2. The suspect, who allegedly worked as a club...
thesource.com
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away
A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested
An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
Future’s Ex Brittni Mealy Sues For Child Support Increase, Accuses Rapper Of Not Being Around For Their 9-Year-Old
Rapper Future’s ex Brittni Mealy has dragged him back to court over child support for their 9-year-old son, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, Brittni Mealy sued Future for an increase in child support and demanded he be found in contempt. Article continues below advertisement. In her petition,...
Ex-Police Officer Sentenced to More Than 200 Years for Raping Black Women
A former Oklahoma police officer convicted of raping multiple Black women has been sentenced to 263 consecutive years in prison. Last month, Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on 18 of 36 rape and sexual assault charges. A judge issued his sentence earlier this week. The 29-year-old’s attorneys filed a motion...
What does a mound of fentanyl and meth look like? See for yourself in this Florida bust
More drugs are off the streets in Central Florida thanks to a team effort by deputies.
Nikita Dragun being placed in male cell after arrest was ‘disturbing, dangerous’: rep
Nikita Dragun was placed in a male cell after she was arrested on Monday night — a decision that the transgender beauty influencer’s publicist finds abhorrent. “The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations tells Page Six in a statement. “This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.” The YouTuber — whose real name is Nikita Nguyen — “has been...
Woman suspected in deadly DeKalb shooting arrested in Texas
A woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend’s stepfather during an argument at a DeKalb County apartment compl...
Judge Sides With Chris Brown In $71 Million Battle With Housekeeper, Postpones Trial Over Alleged Bloody Dog Attack
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the upcoming trial involving Chris Brown and his ex-housekeeper will be postponed for several months, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court granted Brown’s request to push the January 3, 2023 trial date to September 26, 2023. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown, 33, claimed the ex-employee, who sued using the pseudonym Jane Doe, had yet to undergo appropriate medical examinations. In addition, he said Doe failed to serve any of the other defendants in the case. He said without it he couldn’t properly prepare his defense. Now,...
Popculture
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Complex
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Attempted Murder—Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Plans to Stick Beside Him
A Billboard chart-topping rapper has been arrested for attempted murder. According to People, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper who goes by the moniker, Blueface, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was apprehended while he was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while they were on Hughes Center Drive.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Arizona police make 'largest drug bust' in department's history, seize more than 700k fentanyl pills
Arizona police arrested four men in two different drug busts, confiscating over 700,000 fentanyl pills along with other drugs and cash, police said.
‘Nothing short of shocking.’ Miami woman gets 5 years for wild DUI crash, carjacking, chase
The facts of the case were bizarre and largely undisputed: Alexis Facey, a single mother, attended a friend’s birthday party at Tootsie’s strip club in Miami Gardens. After a free shot of liquor and many drinks, she climbed into her car and drove off.
Comments / 0