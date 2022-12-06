Read full article on original website
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Newest Potential Girlfriend Option
Instagram model Veronika Rajek has emerged as a potential option for Tom Brady. That is, of course, if he's ready to start dating again. Rajek was at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to witness the Buccaneers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. After the game was over, Rajek tagged Brady...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday
Saints head coach Dennis Allen may have sealed his fate with Monday night's embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers. Despite dominating the Buccaneers for roughly 55 minutes, the Saints found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. It was undoubtedly the franchise's worst loss of the season. Shortly after Tom...
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Get Rough Injury News On Offensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, keeping pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West race. The victory snapped their two-game losing streak, but it didn’t come without a cost. In the process of their comeback win,...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Eagles release 3 players from the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants
The Eagles announced three 53-man roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Giants and also made three corresponding practice squad moves as well. Talented defensive end Janarius Robinson was activated to the active roster from the injured reserve, and safety Andre Chachere was waived from the active roster. and veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.
Cowboys Reportedly Made Decision After Odell Beckham's Visit
Over the past few weeks, it seemed like just a matter of time before the Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, that tune appears to have changed following Beckham's visit this week. There are now reportedly significant concerns from the Cowboys on whether or not he'll be able to play at all this season.
Saints committed 1 massive mistake in choke job against Bucs
The New Orleans Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 54 minutes of Monday night’s Week 13 game. They were leading 16-3 with five and a half minutes left and somehow managed to blow it and lose 17-16. There was one moment in the fourth quarter where things completely...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense
Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
NFL games today: Week 14 continues on Sunday with Eagles vs Giants
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Dennis Allen's explanation for a late-game penalty couldn't be worse
What were the New Orleans Saints doing throughout training camp? Did they forget to work on assembling a huddle?. The Saints were fouled for having twelve men on the field late in Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing 3rd-and-2 from the Tampa Bay 3-yard line with 3:49 remaining. That penalty turned the situation into 3rd-and-7 from the 8-yard line. Andy Dalton threw short of the sticks for a 5-yard completion, setting up 4-and-2 from where they started the sequence.
