Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Related
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal
The Rangers love their former Dodgers.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former MVP Outfielder
They could replace one former MVP outfielder with another.
Sports World Reacts To Ken Griffey Jr's Big Announcement
Hall of Fame slugger Ken Griffey Jr. is teaming up with the MLB to help out Division-I baseball players from HBCUs. On Tuesday, Griffey and the MLB officially announced the launch of the "HBCU Swingman Classic." This event will be centered around an All-Star Game. Since Griffey used to suit...
NJ.com
Dodgers, Rays interested in ex-Yankees, Phillies outfielder, MLB insider says
Right now teams are trying to put themselves in the best positions to be contenders in 2023. And in line with that, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking at some outfield talent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted: The...
RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing
After landing Cody Bellinger in free agency, the Chicago Cubs continue their busy schedule in the offseason. In a recent report by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, it appears that one of the next targets for the Cubs is former New York Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith. In addition to Cody Bellinger, Chicago has emerged as […] The post RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Report: Phillies and Matt Strahm Agree to Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies and relief pitcher Matt Strahm are reportedly in an agreement on a two-year deal.
Tim Muma on the Milwaukee Brewers offseason
Tim Muma talks with Steve “Sparky” Fifer on the Milwaukee Brewers offseason. Renfroe, Winker, Wong, and possible extensions for Burnes, Woodruff, or Adames.
Freddie Freeman reacts to reuniting with Jason Heyward after Dodgers signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a low-profile signing on Thursday, inking veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While it’s unknown if he’ll actually make the cut for Opening Day or not at this point, his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman was very excited about the possibility of a reunion, throwing it back with an epic photo from their days in the minors together.
MLB
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
Cody Bellinger’s Cubs signing draws hyped reaction from Ian Happ
It’s not only Chicago Cubs fans who are ecstatic to have Cody Bellinger on board. Even All-Star outfielder Ian Happ couldn’t help but get excited about the arrival of the former Los Angeles Dodgers star. On Twitter, Happ shared his high expectations with Bellinger now with the Cubs. He even went as far as to […] The post Cody Bellinger’s Cubs signing draws hyped reaction from Ian Happ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Dipoto reveals consolation for Seattle after losing Mitch Haniger to the Giants
Outfielder Mitch Haniger has found a new home in the big leagues, as he’s decided to take his talents to the Bay Area, signing a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants. Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto “respected” Haniger’s decision, even though Seattle obviously wanted him back. At the very […] The post Jerry Dipoto reveals consolation for Seattle after losing Mitch Haniger to the Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal
Third time’s the charm for the San Diego Padres. After missing out on top-shelf free agents Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, they managed to nab former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal extends for more than a decade, spreading $280 million across 11 seasons in San Diego. […] The post Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Could Play in World Baseball Classic
The veteran would like to represent Team USA
Los Angeles Dodgers scouring MLB free agent market for a center fielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of the top MLB free agent of the cycle is not a well-kept secret. Los
The Steadying Presence of Kevin Long Propelled the Phillies to an NL Pennant
Kevin Long's first season with the Philadelphia Phillies couldn't be considered anything other than a massive success.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1