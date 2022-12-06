Read full article on original website
Related
Britney Spears Remembers 'Shaking For 15 Minutes' After Buying Something For Herself For The First Time In 15 Years
Britney Spears is reflecting on more things she had missed out on during her near-14-years in her conservatorship. "The significance in buying something for the first time in 15 years … security held my credit card for 15 years … when it was my time to purchase I always had to step aside and be ghosted as they would type the code in and write my name," she claimed in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 13, referring to the team that controlled every aspect of her life during those troubling years.
Facebook message persuaded me to hand fraudsters my personal details
Today I was subjected to an attempted fraud. The fraudsters made contact using Facebook Messenger and the identity of one of my friends, a former colleague. They persuaded me to believe that I had been a winner in a Facebook lottery. I pulled out before giving any bank or card details, but did reveal more information than I would have liked – my name, home address, date of birth, email, mobile and occupation.
Comments / 0