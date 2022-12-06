ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three railway workers killed in Thai train bombing

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09duQ2_0jZ3VERC00
World News

Three Thai railway workers have been killed and four others were hurt after a bomb exploded as they were clearing the wreckage of an earlier attack over the weekend in the country’s south, police said.

The workers were repairing tracks near Khlong Ngae station, not far from the Malaysian border, when the bomb exploded at about 6.30am (11.30pm GMT on Monday), according to authorities.

On Saturday, another bomb derailed and damaged a freight train at the same location, causing no injuries but forcing the closure of the route.

Police said the investigation was in its early stages and they were still working to identify any subjects.

Bombings are not uncommon in southern Thailand, where anti-government separatists have clashed with government forces in the past, though there has been a general decrease in violence in recent years.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Royals out in force for Princess of Wales' carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series finale

The royal family is to put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air. The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.
newschain

Duke and Duchess of Sussex: A ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say “a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change” after being honoured for their activism work in New York. Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night.
The Independent

Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school

An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
The Independent

At least 45 Australian soldiers died by suicide in over 20 years after PoW training, inquiry told

At least 45 Australian soldiers who attended the “Prisoners of War” training to deal with potentially being captured and tortured, took their own lives afterward, an inquiry was told on Wednesday.Colonel Simon Dowse from the Defence School of Intelligence told the Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide that the force’s conduct after capture (CAC) courses were designed to help members cope if taken hostage, according to the Australian Associated Press.The course is mandated before international deployment.During the third day of the public hearing in Wagga Wagga city, Mr Dowse said that to his knowledge no Australian Defence Forces...
The Independent

Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage

Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
Daily Mail

Baby dies in locked-down China: Four-month-old girl dies in quarantine hotel after medics refused to treat her for 12 HOURS because 'it wasn't urgent'

Another child has died in locked-down China amid growing calls for the country to abandon its 'zero-Covid' policy. The four-month-old girl died after suffering from vomiting and diarrhea in a quarantine hotel in the central city of Zhengzhou, according to a post by her father on on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday.
The Independent

Passengers attempt to flee into Spain after pregnant woman ‘fakes labour on plane’

Nearly 30 passengers attempted to flee into Spain on Wednesday, after a plane made an emergency landing because a pregnant woman allegedly faked going into labour. The incident happened during Pegasus Airlines flight PC652 from Casablanca to Istanbul, which was reportedly transporting 228 passengers. The pregnant woman is said to have simulated labour contractions mid-air, causing the crew to decide on an emergency landing at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. Crew had called ahead to seek medical assistance and upon landing at Barcelona, there was an ambulance and three police patrols waiting on the runway. The emergency responders were ready...
The Independent

Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car

Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
The Independent

Teenagers in court over two deaths in ‘mob-handed’ knife attack

Three teenagers are facing trial next year for the murder of two 16-year-olds during “mob-handed armed violence” on the streets of London.Hussain Bah, 18, and two boys aged 15 and 16, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday accused over the fatal stabbing of Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke.It is alleged that Charlie was deliberately knocked off a motorbike by a Nissan four-by-four vehicle containing five people shortly after 5pm on November 26.The prosecution claim he was set upon by a group from the Nissan armed with large knives in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, south-east London.Charlie suffered at least six...
newschain

Actor Brian Cox says Harry and Meghan’s experiences ‘clearly traumatic’

Brian Cox said he thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced “trauma” while being in the spotlight as members of the royal family. The 76-year-old Scottish actor, best known for Succession, was speaking at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night where Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award.
The Independent

Neighbour’s shock at finding shooting and acid attack victim dead in Wigan street

A man has spoken of his “shock” after he discovered the body of his neighbour dumped on the street outside his home having been shot and doused in acid.The body of Liam Smith, 38, was discovered covered in a “potentially hazardous” substance on 24 November in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, prompting police to issue a warning to the public.Greater Manchester Police later said they believed Mr Smith was the subject of “a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack”.According to the Manchester Evening News (MEN), Mr Smith’s body was found opposite the home of 81-year-old Trevor Anders.Mr Anders...

Comments / 0

Community Policy