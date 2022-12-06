ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

YAHOO!

Arrest reports Dec. 7

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday. —Shamarion Dozier, 400 block Gwendolyn Ave., Huntsville, seven counts bribery of public servants, seven counts use of official position or office for personal gain. —William Hosea, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence. —Tywan Jones, 2000 block Levert Ave.,...
WAFF

Decatur man arrested on theft of propert, identity theft charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man on theft of property and identity theft charges. On Aug. 8, a business owner in Decatur filed a report in reference involving a forged check drawn from their business account. After an investigation was conducted Kelvin...
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a local man took the concept of grab-and-go and really ran with it, all the way out of a store. A local Walgreens was the target of a pretty significant theft and is now out thousands of dollars because of it. Officers with the...
The Cullman Tribune

1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
CBS 42

Falkville woman dead following crash on U.S. 31 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Falkville woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, was injured when her vehicle was hit by another car while driving on U.S. 31 around 4:50 p.m. Vinson and the driver of the other vehicle were transported […]
wbrc.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
