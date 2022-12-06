Read full article on original website
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable Housing
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints Calls
6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
YAHOO!
Arrest reports Dec. 7
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday. —Shamarion Dozier, 400 block Gwendolyn Ave., Huntsville, seven counts bribery of public servants, seven counts use of official position or office for personal gain. —William Hosea, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence. —Tywan Jones, 2000 block Levert Ave.,...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested on theft of propert, identity theft charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man on theft of property and identity theft charges. On Aug. 8, a business owner in Decatur filed a report in reference involving a forged check drawn from their business account. After an investigation was conducted Kelvin...
Man arrested in Trinity after struggle with drug agents
One man is facing multiple drug-related charges after authorities say he tried to run and struggled with narcotics agents.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a local man took the concept of grab-and-go and really ran with it, all the way out of a store. A local Walgreens was the target of a pretty significant theft and is now out thousands of dollars because of it. Officers with the...
Decatur woman found safe after three-month search
A woman from Decatur was found safely Thursday after being reported missing almost three months ago.
‘More will go down’: Ex-Limestone correctional guard expects more arrests
Four former Limestone correctional officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state department of corrections.
Four men charged with bribery and using position for personal gain in Limestone County
Multiple Limestone County men have been arrested and charged with bribery of public servants and using their position for personal gain, while one was charged with promoting prison contraband.
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
Jackson County man faces mountain of theft charges following investigation
A Jackson County man is facing a mountain of theft-related charges after authorities say he was found with the stolen items.
Guns, chainsaws recovered after Scottsboro burglary
Several guns and chainsaws were recovered and three men arrested after a burglary was reported in Scottsboro.
Falkville woman dead following crash on U.S. 31 in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Falkville woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, was injured when her vehicle was hit by another car while driving on U.S. 31 around 4:50 p.m. Vinson and the driver of the other vehicle were transported […]
Florence suspect accused of shooting, stabbing man wants to represent himself
23-year-old Donivon Isaac Forbes was in court on Tuesday, representing himself in a hearing ahead of his trial for attempted murder, according to court records.
Man shot, killed during interaction with law enforcement in Blount County
A man is dead following a shooting in Blount County that involved law enforcement Wednesday.
Testimony continues in Decatur capital murder trial, second suspect wants new attorneys
Zachary Williams, 34, is one of two men charged in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Irvin, Jr., while investigators said his two young children were inside the house with him.
themadisonrecord.com
Morgan County capital murder defendant denies killing, says he was in Madison
DECATUR – Capital murder defendant Zachary Bernard Williams told police in a videotaped interrogation that was played for Morgan County jurors Tuesday that he was innocent of the shooting death of Michael Irvin Jr. in Irvin’s Decatur home. Williams said he was in Madison at the time of the shooting.
Wrong-way driver crashes into two vehicles on Whitesburg Drive
One person was injured when a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Whitesburg Drive hit at least two other vehicles on Wednesday, according to police.
Guntersville dog accused in attack scheduled to be put down
A dog that was accused of attacking a woman in Guntersville resulting in multiple skin-graft surgeries is scheduled to be euthanized, according to court documents.
wbrc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
WAFF
Key witness in Decatur capital murder trial denies report of confession
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense will take its turn in a Decatur capital murder case on Thursday. It is trying to convince a jury that Zach Williams was not involved in Michael Irvin’s death. It has been an active week in the courtroom. First, an eight-year-old took the...
wvtm13.com
Suspect identity released in shooting incident involving law enforcement officer in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: December 8, 2022: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) continues to investigate the shooting incident involving a Blount County Sheriff's deputy and Hayden Police officer Dec. 7. ALEA identified the deceased suspect as Stephen Bentley, 34. No officers were...
