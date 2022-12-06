Read full article on original website
Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash
Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an November 2021 accident that killed a Masury man. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
Charges: Robbery suspect stole man's cellphone, shoes
Dec. 8—MANKATO — Charges filed against a St. Cloud man accuse him of beating up a man before stealing $1,582 worth of items off him, including his cellphone and shoes. Ronald Clarence Wilson, 40, was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery and simple robbery and a misdemeanor for assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Officer-involved shooting as SLC deputies address uptick in gunfire activity calls
ST. LUCIE COUNTY ― An officer-involved shooting Wednesday occurred as sheriff’s deputies are working to address an uptick in gunfire activity, Sheriff Ken Mascara said Thursday. No one was injured in the Wednesday incident. The increase in shootings seems to have come following a fatal shooting months ago...
'They deserve justice': Prosecutor's office seeks help finding Neptune man's killer
FREEHOLD - A fatal shooting that took place in Neptune in early October is still under investigation, and authorities are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. At 10:48 p.m. Oct. 6, Neptune police responded to the...
Armed man sought after incident at Bath Twp. Meijer
BATH TWP. - Police are seeking an armed male suspect who they said displayed a firearm after being confronted while shoplifting Monday evening. According to a Facebook post Tuesday morning, officers from the Bath Township Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Office and DeWitt Township Police Department responded to Meijer after a report of an armed robbery/retail fraud shortly after 8 p.m.
U.S. Marshals arrest 2 in Puerto Rico after they say 2-year-old child was kidnapped from Oakwood day care by father
Dec. 7—Authorities arrested a man and his girlfriend Monday, Dec. 5, in Puerto Rico months after they allege he picked his son up from an Oakwood day care center and fled to the island. The U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement have been looking for a 2-year-old boy who...
Neptune woman accused of ripping off $146K over five years from her former employer
FREEHOLD - A Neptune woman has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former employer over the course of about five years, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday. Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, is charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking. The investigation revealed that at various...
Former Willmar attorney Gregory Anderson to serve 18 months for bankruptcy fraud for hiding client's assets
— Disbarred Willmar Attorney Gregory Anderson, 63, will serve a federal sentence of 18 months in prison for his role in concealing the business assets of former Kerkhoven Mayor James Rothers in bankruptcy proceedings. U.S. District Court Judge Eric C. Tostrud sentenced Anderson to the prison term on Wednesday during...
