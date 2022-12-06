ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash

Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an November 2021 accident that killed a Masury man. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
FARRELL, PA
YAHOO!

Charges: Robbery suspect stole man's cellphone, shoes

Dec. 8—MANKATO — Charges filed against a St. Cloud man accuse him of beating up a man before stealing $1,582 worth of items off him, including his cellphone and shoes. Ronald Clarence Wilson, 40, was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery and simple robbery and a misdemeanor for assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
MANKATO, MN
YAHOO!

Armed man sought after incident at Bath Twp. Meijer

BATH TWP. - Police are seeking an armed male suspect who they said displayed a firearm after being confronted while shoplifting Monday evening. According to a Facebook post Tuesday morning, officers from the Bath Township Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Office and DeWitt Township Police Department responded to Meijer after a report of an armed robbery/retail fraud shortly after 8 p.m.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy