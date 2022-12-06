ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program. The mayor’s office tells FOX 2 a bill in support of a Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program is making the rounds. A zoning committee approved the plan Thursday, which still needs to clear several steps before the board of aldermen votes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
A frosted cocktail experience right in Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS – Pretty cocktails in a pretty setting – the Piper Palm House in Tower Grove Park. From December 15 to 23, there will be specialty drinks served inside. Plus, enjoy some great music and grab a bite to eat from several food trucks that will be there.
Songs of the season by the St. Louis Children's Choirs

ST. LOUIS – Music is so good for the mind, especially for children. We have a wonderful resource right in the area that makes music thrilling and actually fun for kids. It’s the St. Louis Children’s Choirs. They have all types of programs for every age, and...
