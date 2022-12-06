The country superstar — whose new show, Barmageddon, premiered Monday — gets candid in PEOPLE's latest cover story about prioritizing his family He's a country superstar and TV staple, but Blake Shelton has found a deeper fulfillment since becoming a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being...

1 DAY AGO