Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Gwen Stefani Reveals Why Husband Blake Shelton Is Exiting ‘The Voice’ After 22 Seasons
A little over a month after Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, his wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani reveals why the country music star is leaving the show. While speaking to Extra, Stefani shared details about Blake Shelton’s decision. “I think that Blake – I don’t know,...
Gwen Stefani Shares Adorable Snap Celebrating Thanksgiving With Blake Shelton
While celebrating Thanksgiving, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her and Blake Shelton with an adorable caption. “Who am I thankful for this year? Def this 1,” Gwen Stefani declared in the post’s caption, which features a snapshot of Stefani next to the country music superstar. Carson Daly responded to the post by asking, “Why? (Love you).”
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pose in Matching Camo Outfits for Thanksgiving Photo
The "No Doubt" songstress is making it known that she is thankful for her husband–today and every day. Stefani took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a sweet selfie of her and her hubby as they smiled for the camera. The black and white photo captured the pair, who both donned camouflage outfits while Stefani wore a white cowboy hat and Shelton opted for a trucker hat.
Bryce Leatherwood: 5 Things To Know About The Country Crooner In The Top 8 Of ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Bryce is a member of Team Blake. Bryce is currently in college. Bryce Leatherwood has crooned his way all the way to The Voice season 22 semi-finals. The 22-year-old country singer has made the top 8. Since his Blind Audition, Bryce has stayed true to his country roots with his standout performances.
Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani's Sons Have Taught Him a 'Different Kind of Self-Worth'
The country superstar — whose new show, Barmageddon, premiered Monday — gets candid in PEOPLE's latest cover story about prioritizing his family He's a country superstar and TV staple, but Blake Shelton has found a deeper fulfillment since becoming a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being...
Carrie Underwood Sparks Major Crowd Reaction With Epic Heartbreak Single
Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
Blake Shelton Reveals the Cocktail-Fueled Inspiration for His Brand-New TV Series
The Voice coach Blake Shelton, 46, is partnering with Carson Daly on a new celebrity game show Barmageddon (Dec. 5 on USA Network) taking place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, where their celebrity friends will compete in over-the-top bar games. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host, Daly will be behind the bar and Shelton will take the stage with his house band for music sing-alongs.
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and John Legend to Perform on 'The Voice' Semifinals (Exclusive)
The Voice has some major performances lined up for this week's live semifinals!. ET can exclusively announce that season 22 coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will be performing live on the semifinal results show on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Blake will sing his hit, "No Body," while John will be performing "Nervous" from his new album, Legend.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 22 Recap: Gwen Stefani in Shock Over Omar Jose Cardona’s Celine Dion Cover; ‘Had to Be Lip-Syncing’
'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 22 featured solos and duets from the Top 8 artists as they fought for a spot in the finale.
EW.com
The Voice recap: Meet your season 22 finalists
This one's going to hurt, folks. Tonight, ahead of next week's season 22 finale of The Voice, the Top 8 will become the Top 5, meaning three artists who are so close to the finish line are going home. That's rough. Just in case you need a reminder, our host...
startattle.com
Bodie The Voice 2022 Top 8 “Without Me” Halsey, Season 22 Live
Bodie performs “Without Me” by Halsey, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Bodie performs Halsey’s “Without Me” during the Live Top 8 Performances on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Bodie The Voice Live Top 8. Contestant: Bodie. Age: 29. Hometown: Ladera Ranch,...
‘The Voice’ Stars Blake Shelton, Carson Daly Open Up About New Game Show ‘Barmageddon’
The premiere of Barmageddon is only days away, and its creators, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly recently got together to share a few teasers before the big day. The USA Network series will follow the longtime friends as they host celebrity matchups inside of Shelton’s Nashville, TN, honkey tonk, Ole Red. Contestants will play various off-the-wall games while having some “adult spring break fun.”
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
Trace Adkins, Melissa Etheridge Drop “Love Walks Through the Rain” Music Video
Country star Trace Adkins and folk-rock icon Melissa Etheridge made their unlikely debut together on Adkins’ 2021 release, The Way I Wanna Go. Now, their musical partnership is cemented in film. A new music video for their duet, “Love Walks Through the Rain,” shows the pair electrify in their...
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake Leads Top 5 Amid Shocking Eliminations
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for another live results show, as the Top 8 was whittled down to the Top 5 ahead of next week’s finale. The show featured some shocking results, as three Team Blake artists were voted through by America, and some seriously talented singers battled for the final spot in the Instant Save.
Morgan Myles Closes ‘The Voice’ with Tearful Cover of Lady Gaga’s “Remember Us This Way”
Introducing the song she would sing as one of the final eight contestants on The Voice, country singer Morgan Myles said she chose Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born hit, “Remember Us This Way,” as a tribute to her grandfather and cousin, who both died from glioblastoma.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Celebrity Guest Performers Revealed
Season 22 of ‘The Voice‘ is getting closer and closer to wrapping up. Big, big plans for a grand finale were recently unveiled. The lineup of celebrity guest performers is sure to get fans excited for next Tuesday’s big show. It’s been an extremely entertaining run of...
Comments / 0