Glacier's Gage Sliter Commits to UM Grizzlies

Glacier High senior Gage Sliter announced his verbal commitment via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be continuing his football career at the University of Montana next fall. The quarterback had some remarkable numbers this season for the Wolfpack, throwing for over 3,000 yards with 36 touchdowns. Sliter led Glacier to a 7-win season before losing to Bozeman in the state quarterfinals.
MISSOULA, MT
The Final Drive: Joe McElroy

BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State offensive lineman Joe McElroy, who joined the program in 2018 and is a native of Missoula. During Episode 11, McElroy, a Missoula Loyola grad, talks about being a part of this...
BOZEMAN, MT
Lady Indian wrestlers tear up the mats at Polson

Last weekend the Browning Lady Indians wrestling team made their season debut at the Polson Invitational on Dec. 2-3. They left with marks in the books and medals to bring home. “It was an awesome showing for the Lady Indian wrestlers this past weekend,” Coach Mike Burns said. “The girls...
BROWNING, MT
3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
MONTANA STATE
Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
MONTANA STATE
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow

Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
MISSOULA, MT
Old Is New Again In Missoula, Vinyl For the Holidays

My high school aged son asked me for a turntable and records for the holidays this year. That is all he wants. For me it was one of those "proud parent" moments. There has been a big resurgence in vinyl over the past decade, and even more recently with Covid. For an old "rocker" like me it gives me hope for a new generation.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Gets Waxed: Buy A Cider, Get A Free Wax for Skis/Snowboards at Event

If you haven't noticed it's been snowing in Missoula lately, you either don't live here or you're out of town. I know it's not technically winter, but under these circumstances I'd still say the city qualifies as a "winter wonderland," though many Missoulians wouldn't use such a term, and not just because it's kinda flamboyant. This kind of weather understandably annoys some people. It's wet, messy and it makes driving harder.
MISSOULA, MT
City of Missoula to Host Growth Policy Public Meeting Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the KGVO City Talk edition of the Talk Back show on Thursday, the topic of Missoula’s growth policy, including zoning and development code was discussed, with questions from callers. First to comment was Ashley Brittner Wells, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Planning, Development...
MISSOULA, MT
Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday

Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
MISSOULA, MT
