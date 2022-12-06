Nike has ended its eight-year commercial relationship with professional basketball star Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets player recently ensnared in controversy after he posted a link to an antisemitic film on social media. Nike's move comes one month after the athletic apparel giant suspended its relationship with Irving over a tweet he shared in October. In a one-line statement to CBS News on Monday, Nike said "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete."Irving's agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, told CBS MoneyWatch that "both Nike and Kyrie mutually decided to part ways."Irving's shoe deal with Nike was one of the NBA's most...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO