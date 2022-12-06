ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

CBS LA

Nike ends shoe deal with NBA player Kyrie Irving

Nike has ended its eight-year commercial relationship with professional basketball star Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets player recently ensnared in controversy after he posted a link to an antisemitic film on social media. Nike's move comes one month after the athletic apparel giant suspended its relationship with Irving over a tweet he shared in October. In a one-line statement to CBS News on Monday, Nike said "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete."Irving's agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, told CBS MoneyWatch that "both Nike and Kyrie mutually decided to part ways."Irving's shoe deal with Nike was one of the NBA's most...
Black Enterprise

Nike Officially Severs Relationship With Kyrie Irving One Month After Announcing Signature Sneaker Launch

One month after announcing that the signature sneaker launch of Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving was shelved, Nike has officially terminated its contract with the athlete. According to ESPN, the sneaker giant, in a statement to the media outlet said, “Kyrie is no longer a Nike athlete.” The Athletic‘s Shams Charania also reported on the fractured relationship.
The Spun

E! News

Nike Officially Ends Partnership With Kyrie Irving One Month After He Promoted Antisemitic Documentary

Watch: Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Promoting Antisemitic Doc. Nike has permanently benched Kyrie Irving. The company issued a statement explaining the decision to sever its relationship with Kyrie, which comes a month after the brand first suspended their partnership—and canceled a forthcoming shoe line—after he promoted an antisemitic documentary on social media.
