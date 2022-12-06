Netflix is about to lose one of its most-watched titles.Sadly for subscribers in the UK, there are just over three weeks left to watch the US version of The Office, which will be removed from the service on 1 January 2023.The Office has been one of Netflix's most successful licensed titles for years.Its removal in the US, in November 2020, saw the streamer lose its most-watched TV show: in 2018, a Nielsen report revealed that subscribers clocked up more minutes watching The Office than any other series.To put this into perspective, the streaming service once paid a staggering $100m...

