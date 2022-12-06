Read full article on original website
clevelandmagazine.com
10 Books You Should Read This Winter
From murder mysteries to timeless romances, these 10 books are a must-add for your "to be read" pile. By Gracie Wilson. Cleveland does a lot of things well. The comedy scene is on the come up, the food is irresistible and the sports teams always leave us on the edge of our seat. Something else we do well? Write. The region hosts great authors across an array of eclectic genres. This year was a home run for native Cleveland writers, with groundbreaking work from Celeste Ng, classic romances and a reflection of the highs and lows of being a Cleveland sports fan. Here are 10 local or local-inspired must-reads from 2022.
Cleveland Scene
Vintage Photos of Christmas in Cleveland Throughout the 20th Century
With Public Square all done up and Nela Park's light display dazzling audiences once again, let's take a look at how Cleveland has decorated for and celebrated Christmas through the years, including parades, department store displays and more. It's all nostalgia. It's all peace and love.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
clevelandmagazine.com
The Face of Mural Art
Born and raised in Cleveland, Artist Garrett Weider loves color and derives inspiration from graffiti, comic styles and pop art. You can see his work on many walls around Northeastern Ohio including The Bike Boxes in the Flats, Bridge Avenue flower building, More Alike the Different flower wall on Puritas, among many more. He also collaborates with Eileen Dorsey on numerous Barrio restaurants outside the Cleveland area. Though he has a degree in Graphic Design from Ohio University and has worked in corporate design, he has always felt the desire to paint as a restless soul with the need to keep experimenting.
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Captures from Cleveland’: Photos Found in Ohio Believed to be Scenes of Old SF
Mark, a collector from Cleveland, Ohio, found old photographs at a yard sale that he believes to be pictures of San Francisco from long ago. These photos have not been expertly verified. If any of our readers have information about the pictures, please leave a comment below. The first two...
Guests share rare, $50k Irish whiskey at charity tasting in Lakewood
Gormley's Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000. Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club were $3,500 for the first 19 people.
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Dec. 8-11
Produced by Karamu House and Cleveland Play House comes Langston Hughs’ classic recounting of the New Testament’s nativity story. The Karamu alum wrote the piece with plenty of gospel and dramatic dance, making for an evening of excitement and cheer you won’t want to miss. $40-$50, Dec. 9-18, various times, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, clevelandplayhouse.com.
WZZM 13
Holiday gift ideas that won't break the bank
CLEVELAND — If you’re not sure what to get your loved ones for the holidays, there are plenty of ways to show you care that don’t require buying anything. Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist with Cleveland Clinic said you could do something to help them out instead. “Some...
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
WKYC
Beachwood High School cancer survivor gathers 30,000 sets of pajamas for kids
BEACHWOOD, Ohio — On any given day, you'll find 17-year-old Dalya Berezovsky at Beachwood High School, drawing or painting. It's just one of the things she loves to do. She also loves to bake, dance and sing!. To know Dalya is to love her. She enjoys daily chats with...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
cleveland.com
Noodles & Company, a globally inspired, fast-casual restaurant, opens in Mentor
MENTOR, Ohio – Myriad cultures have noodle dishes. And many of those dishes are on the menu at Noodles & Company restaurants. Now, that globally inspired menu is coming to 9210 Mentor Avenue, Mentor -- just southwest of Walmart – when a new restaurant opens Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
WKYC
Aut-O-Rama drive-in showing Christmas movies this weekend: Here's the lineup for both screens
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Although the official start of winter is right around the corner, the Aut-O-Rama drive-in theater remains open in North Ridgeville as they showcase multiple Christmas movies. So what double features can you expect at the drive-in this weekend?. Screen 1: 2004’s The Polar Express followed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
