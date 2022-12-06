Read full article on original website
The 3rd Annual Bro. Murphy’s Coat Drive
The 3rd Annual Bro. Murphy’s Coat Drive- will take place today at the Maplewood Library located at 1111 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, NY 14613- from 10AM-4PM offering FREE, New and Gently Used coats for children of all ages and sizes. Parents, Grandparents, Guardians and Caregivers are welcome to bring their...
Brother Murphy Coat Drive gives free gloves, coats to Rochester youth
Murphy said the reaction from recipients can be overwhelming.
New toddler gym opens in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. Need a place to take your hyperactive kids and get all of that energy out? Well there’s a brand location in Greece for kids to play!. Officials opened the new toddler gym in the expanded Town of Greece Community Center. It has a room full of soft play equipment complete with two merry go rounds and a foot piano.
VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out
Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
Lonsberry: MONDAY NIGHT ON WILLIAM WARFIELD WAY
I once spent an afternoon with William Warfield. He was an old singer and I was a young writer, and after an interview at the Eastman School his staff escort was unavailable and so I stayed there with him and we talked until someone came to get him for dinner.
Brooklyn’s Home for Rochester Garbage Plates Is Closing After Less Than a Year
Brooklyn Hots, a restaurant in Clinton Hill with versions of the Rochester delicacy known as a garbage plate, is shuttering on December 30, after around nine months in operation. Owner Brian Heiss, a Rochester native, opened the restaurant in March 2022. The idea for the spot, located at 291 Greene...
Mom of Rochester girl shot at vigil: ‘It’s pure evil’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – All Nea’Miah Wilson wanted to do Monday was sing “Happy Birthday” in memory of her late cousin, Jeremiah Baker. Dec. 5 would have marked Jeremiah’s 18th birthday, and his loved ones gathered on William Warfield Drive near where he was shot and killed in June.
Man sentenced to 84 months for planning Irondequoit store robbery
They stole approximately $32,344 worth of cell phones before leaving the store.
Winter clothing drive announced
First Congregational Church – UCC Spencerport is engaged in an ongoing effort to support the needs of students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Rochester Academy Charter School (RACS), located at 310 Hinchey Road. RACS is a free K-12 charter school with students from all over Monroe County. It boasts a high school graduation rate of 94%.
Rochester Parolee Accused of Slashing Man With Razor
Rochester police say a parolee is back behind bars, after allegedly slashing another man with a razor during a robbery. It happened shortly after 8 this morning at North Clinton Avenue and Morrill Street. The victim was bleeding heavily from the torso but is expected to survive. Police have not...
Flower City Habitat for Humanity dedicates new house on Saxton St.
The new house — located on Saxton Street — was the result of dedicated time, funding, and materials donated by the Builders Exchange of Rochester.
Sunrise Smart Start: Church demolition, Whole Foods lawsuit
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Photos: City of Rochester disperses winter crow nests
They say no harm will come to the birds in this process.
Woman struck by car, killed in Canandaigua
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua woman is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing the street, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced Tuesday evening. Deputies with OCSO said they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Eastern Boulevard, also called I-20,...
Kucko’s Cam: Grimes Glen in Naples
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Follow John Kucko as he takes his camera to Grimes Glen in Naples. Even on an overcast, drizzly, dreary day, it can be fabulous.
$6.5 million project improves the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park
Project Improves 17 miles of Trail from Rochester to Avon. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced completion of a $6.5 million project to improve the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park from Rochester to the village of Avon. Rehabilitation of the 17-mile stretch at the north end of the greenway was supported by a $2.5 million grant from the not-for-profit Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, created after the 2014 death of the former owner of the Buffalo Bills, as well as state and federal funding.
Sunrise Smart Start: Apartment shooting, Hochul in Rochester
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
65-year-old shot multiple times near Public Market Wednesday afternoon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 65-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in a Public Market parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police said. Shortly after 4 p.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to a parking lot on Trinidad Street just west of North Union Street for the report of […]
Rochester Student Receives Death Threats for Doing the Right Thing
Over a week ago, two 13-year-old boys were arrested for bringing a loaded revolver to school in Rochester. The gun was never taken out or used to threaten anyone, according to authorities. The students responsible were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon. They were alerted to the presence of the firearm in the building by another female student who reported it, but she has since become the target of harassment and death threats around the school.
