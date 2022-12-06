Project Improves 17 miles of Trail from Rochester to Avon. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced completion of a $6.5 million project to improve the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park from Rochester to the village of Avon. Rehabilitation of the 17-mile stretch at the north end of the greenway was supported by a $2.5 million grant from the not-for-profit Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, created after the 2014 death of the former owner of the Buffalo Bills, as well as state and federal funding.

