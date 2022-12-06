ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
And the adults of these teens? They need to be held accountable also! Too many adults in this city have handed their children over to the streets. Wrapped up in their own chosen miseries of addiction and criminality topped off by a victim mentality that their problems are not largely their own creation! Sad!

Police investigating shooting of 24-year-old Tin North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, PA – A 24-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in North Versailles and is in critical condition in the hospital. At approximately 4:34 pm on December 6, 2022, County 9-1-1 received a call regarding a shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a 24-year-old male victim who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. An investigation has been launched by homicide detectives. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line The post Police investigating shooting of 24-year-old Tin North Versailles appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest made in Dormont bank robbery

A Brookline man is facing charges after police arrested him for allegedly robbing a Dormont bank Wednesday. Police were called to the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Investigators learned that a male suspect wearing a surgical mask handed a note to a...
Pa. man accused of starving dog to death: report

A gruesome discovery in a basement has a Pennsylvania man facing animal cruelty charges. According to court papers, a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, man is accused by police of letting a dog die in the basement of an apartment where he had been living, TribLive reported. Per the outlet, 43-year-old Timothy...
Oliver Citywide student accused of trying to punch school counselor in the face

A Pittsburgh Public School student faces charges for allegedly trying to punch a staff member in the face. According to a criminal complaint, police say 18-year-old Jozlin Petite stormed into the counselor's office at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday and threw her laptop, phone and a lamp. When the counselor...
Police officer assaulted in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
Man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash additionally accused of theft

A Beaver County man facing charges related to a three-vehicle crash that killed a Cranberry Township man Sunday had felony theft charges filed against him Monday, Dec. 5. Darren M. Martin, 34, of Monaca, and Jonie L. Potts, 50, of Freedom, were charged with felonies conspiracy and two counts of theft by Cranberry Township police following an incident Nov. 28.
Hundreds of additional charges filed against man accused of hiding camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of new charges have been filed against Todd Bueschen, the man accused of hiding a camera in the bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.Bueschen was arrested last month after someone on the cleaning staff at The Frick found the camera.He's accused of allegedly taking multiple pictures of people, ranging from children to senior citizens.At a preliminary hearing last week, Bueschen's attorney told KDKA that additional charges were expected to be filed.In new court paperwork filings, Pittsburgh Police say that evidence recovered from Bueschen's home led police to believe there are many as seven other locations where cameras were placed.Investigators determined that two of those cameras were identified as being placed in restrooms at the Frick Environmental Center on Beechwood Boulevard.Bueschen is current out on bond and has yet to be arraigned on these new charges. 
Greensburg man wanted on animal cruelty charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man wanted on animal cruelty charges.Greensburg police say Timothy Steinman of Greensburg is wanted on multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Investigators say Steinman moved out of his home on White Street and left his dog in the basement to die.Police say a veterinarian performed a necropsy and confirmed that the dog died due to starvation.Steinman is wanted on aggravated cruelty to animals-torture, aggravated cruelty to animals-causing SBI or death, and cruelty to animals. The Greensburg police can be reached at 724-834-3800.
69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
Mother injured in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar double shooting dies, family says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A mother who was shot along with her daughter in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar last week has died, her family confirmed. Temani Lewis' family said she succumbed to her injuries. Her daughter, 4-year-old Kaari Thompson, was also killed. Detectives say gunfire rang out on Lincoln Avenue in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood around 6:40 Thursday night, hitting the 4-year-old and her mom. Police say one of them was shot inside the Brooklyn Food Mart.Thirty evidence markers could be seen scattered on the ground outside the store. Police said the shooters took off in unknown directions, which sparked an intense search for potentially multiple gunmen. Neighboring police departments were called in to help comb the area with K-9s and drones.Both Lewis and Thompson were left in critical condition. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.   
After A Year, No Arrests Made In College St. Homicide

It’s now been over a year since a man was killed in at a Butler City home, but no arrests have been made. The incident happened on December 5th last year at a home on College Street when multiple people were stabbed, and one person was shot dead. The...
