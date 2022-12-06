Read full article on original website
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
Portugal 6-1 Switzerland: World Cup 2022 last 16 – as it happened
The 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, selected ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, scored a fairytale hat-trick as an exhilarating Portugal ran riot
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world's first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
Sporting News
Who is in the World Cup final? Teams that will play 2022 championship match on December 18 in Doha, Qatar
After a group stage that halved the field and removed former champions including Germany and Uruguay, the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is ruling more teams out of contention for the final in Qatar. The most momentous match in football will take place in mid-winter for the...
Netherlands v Argentina: their previous World Cup meetings
With the Albiceleste set to take on the Oranje in Qatar, we relive the best (and worst) from their previous showdowns
wtatennis.com
Radwanska, Majoli, Stosur announced as United Cup captains
The all-star cast of the inaugural United Cup has received another boost, with the announcement of several former and current WTA and ATP champions as team captains. Former World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska will co-captain the Polish team with husband (and Billie Jean King Cup captain) Dawid Celt, while 1997 Roland Garros champion Iva Majoli will take charge of the Croatian team.
LTA fined $1m by ATP for banning Russian players from tournaments
The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined $1m (£820,000) by the ATP for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players. It is also understood that the LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the Tour if it repeats the ban imposed this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Novak Djokovic confirms Australian Open preparation after the controversial tennis star had his three-year ban over Covid vaccination status overturned
Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has revealed he will play the Adelaide International before a return to Melbourne a year after his controversial deportation. Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open assault at the Adelaide International after the 21-time major champion was confirmed as part of a quality field to compete from January 1.
2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin
Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account on Tuesday about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
tennismajors.com
Hopman Cup is back, in a new place and new time of the year
The Hopman Cup – always one of the popular events with the players – is back. The mixed team event was removed from the calendar after 2019, having been a fixture with players and fans since 1989 in its traditional slot in the first week of the year, including the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic over the years.
Yardbarker
"Going to be nice to be on the court with Dominic again" - Zverev ahead of comeback
Alexander Zverev will make his competitive comeback at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and he will face good friend Thiem. In addition to being close friends, Zverev and Thiem have a connection to tennis history. When Dominic Thiem was down 0-2 to Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in 2020, Zverev was prepared to receive his first grand slam trophy, but that didn't happen because Thiem made an outstanding comeback and ultimately won the trophy.
Morocco shocks Spain to become the first Arab team to reach the World Cup's final 8
After a goal-less 90 minutes and extra time, Spanish players missed all three of their penalty kicks. No other team from outside Europe or South America made it this far in this year's tournament.
ng-sportingnews.com
Portugal vs Switzerland World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 Round of 16
Portugal topped Group H en route to the Round of 16 and Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have been paired against Switzerland in their first knockout test. The Swiss produced an impressive 3-2 win over Serbia to secure their spot in the next phase in Qatar, as they finished runners-up behind Brazil in Group G.
tennisuptodate.com
Norrie sets sights on World Number One spot going into 2023 season: "There are still 13 players better than me so I need to improve"
Cameron Norrie has high hopes for the 2023 season as he wishes to come closer to his ultimate goal which is number one in the world. While it might sound unrealistic on the first read, Norrie did improve every year since breaking out a few years so there is reason to believe he might improve further. After all, he's top 15 in the world and he earned that spot with his consistent play.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Old video of Nadal and Djokovic in penalty shootout reemerges after Spain World Cup defeat
Video of Rafael Nadal shooting penalties went viral after his Spain was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco. Nadal is a huge football fan and played the sport as a young man in his native country. While he settled on tennis, his love for football never went away and it's well known he's among the best players among the tennis players.
