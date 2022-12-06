ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world's first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
wtatennis.com

Radwanska, Majoli, Stosur announced as United Cup captains

The all-star cast of the inaugural United Cup has received another boost, with the announcement of several former and current WTA and ATP champions as team captains. Former World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska will co-captain the Polish team with husband (and Billie Jean King Cup captain) Dawid Celt, while 1997 Roland Garros champion Iva Majoli will take charge of the Croatian team.
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic confirms Australian Open preparation after the controversial tennis star had his three-year ban over Covid vaccination status overturned

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has revealed he will play the Adelaide International before a return to Melbourne a year after his controversial deportation. Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open assault at the Adelaide International after the 21-time major champion was confirmed as part of a quality field to compete from January 1.
The Associated Press

2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account on Tuesday about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
tennismajors.com

Hopman Cup is back, in a new place and new time of the year

The Hopman Cup – always one of the popular events with the players – is back. The mixed team event was removed from the calendar after 2019, having been a fixture with players and fans since 1989 in its traditional slot in the first week of the year, including the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic over the years.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Yardbarker

"Going to be nice to be on the court with Dominic again" - Zverev ahead of comeback

Alexander Zverev will make his competitive comeback at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and he will face good friend Thiem. In addition to being close friends, Zverev and Thiem have a connection to tennis history. When Dominic Thiem was down 0-2 to Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in 2020, Zverev was prepared to receive his first grand slam trophy, but that didn't happen because Thiem made an outstanding comeback and ultimately won the trophy.
tennisuptodate.com

Norrie sets sights on World Number One spot going into 2023 season: "There are still 13 players better than me so I need to improve"

Cameron Norrie has high hopes for the 2023 season as he wishes to come closer to his ultimate goal which is number one in the world. While it might sound unrealistic on the first read, Norrie did improve every year since breaking out a few years so there is reason to believe he might improve further. After all, he's top 15 in the world and he earned that spot with his consistent play.
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Old video of Nadal and Djokovic in penalty shootout reemerges after Spain World Cup defeat

Video of Rafael Nadal shooting penalties went viral after his Spain was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco. Nadal is a huge football fan and played the sport as a young man in his native country. While he settled on tennis, his love for football never went away and it's well known he's among the best players among the tennis players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy